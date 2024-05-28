Mihai Oara’s Newly Released "The Angels Were Amazed" is a Compelling Historical Fiction That Blends Fantasy and Spirituality
“The Angels Were Amazed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mihai Oara is a fascinating blend of real and imagined as vivid scenes develop throughout the key stages in humanity’s existence.
Raleigh, NC, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Angels Were Amazed”: a gripping fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits. “The Angels Were Amazed” is the creation of published author, Mihai Oara, who was born and grew up in Romania during the Communist regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu. He studied at the University of Bucharest, where he obtained a Master of Science in mathematics. In 1970, he won the first prize in Romania’s math Olympiad. During his years in college, he was involved in underground Christian and political activities and was watched, followed, detained, and interrogated by the regime’s security forces. He described those challenging times in his book An Accidental Dissident. Oara later emigrated to the United States in 1980, where he worked in financial institutions in New York and later in various software companies. The last two were startups, in which he held the position of chief technology officer and obtained several patents. He lives with his wife in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he attends Saint Raphael of Brooklyn Antiochian Orthodox Church. They have four children and a growing number of grandchildren. Besides his professional work, he is interested in the philosophy of science and in Roman and Byzantine history.
Oara shares, “Human history has had many mysterious episodes for which there is no easy explanation. Why did the magi decide to take a long and dangerous journey, all the way from Persia to Jerusalem, to bring gifts to a supposed future king? What about the Chi-Rho sign in the sky that encouraged Constantine’s soldiers to fight the army of Maxentius and win a great victory in the Battle of the Milvian Bridge, which led to the recognition of Christianity in the Roman Empire? Why did Atilla give up on his march to Rome at a time when he had military supremacy in Italy? Why did the Mongols, poised to conquer the whole of Europe, suddenly stop and go back home? Why did the last Byzantine emperor, Constantine XI, decide to stay and die in the city when the fall of Constantinople was imminent?
“God’s hand appears in all these episodes. He is sending His angels, who take on human appearance and make the light and barely noticeable push that changes the direction of history. In dealing with humans, they do not use supernatural powers, only their wisdom and skills. God’s grandiose plans for humanity, beyond their immediate comprehension, are gradually revealed to them. They act as God’s ministering spirits, in constant contemplation of God’s wonderful creation and His love for mankind.
“While interesting and engaging, the stories in this book follow a common thread and convey deep truths about God and men.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mihai Oara’s new book brings readers into a vibrant celebration of God’s creation through a historical lens.
Consumers can purchase “The Angels Were Amazed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Angels Were Amazed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
