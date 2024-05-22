Dr. Surajit Khanna Discusses on Implanting Faith Within Young Adults
Brooklyn, NY, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Khanna’s ReturningYouth Initiative is organizing a press conference on May 22 at 3pm EST at Washington, D.C. The founder of the initiative, Dr. Khanna, will be discussing about the importance of Implanting Faith within Young Adults. A group of panel participants will join to highlight this event.
This press conference is hosted at Washington, D.C, and will be broadcasted on Zoom and YouTube: Live on YouTube on youtube.com/khannaforussupremecourt at 3PM EST. This press conference will be anchored by Mr.Gary Scarano and moderated by Valli Anderson.
Today’s youth face the biggest challenge in managing the pressure to succeed in every area of life and finding time to do it all. About 21% of high school students admit drug use and 41% report drinking alcohol. Schools play a major role in the formation of the young person’s foundation for building a life and it is reasonable to expect that the places for learning should be safe. Unfortunately, in the last decade 284 kids were murdered due to school violence – these were shootings, stabbings, fighting and suicides.
This conference aims to ignite a transformative conversation on empowering the next generation through mentorship, technology, and faith-based values. The event is driven by a sense of urgency to act and make a tangible difference in the lives of young adults, especially those facing diverse challenges.
About Dr. Khanna’s Returning Initiative is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity organization registered in the state of New York. The mission is to provide post-incarcerated and high-risk young adults with a supportive community to ensure a smooth integration back into society. The initiative is designed as a self-sustaining entity by having its own business, or partnering with several entities that will provide training, staffing, and entrepreneurship financing.
