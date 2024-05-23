Light Novel "ContRact" Gets Global Print Release
Danville, VA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Nowakowski’s urban fantasy light novel “ContRact” will be globally distributed as a paperback book on Tuesday, May. 28. It is available for preorder through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other retailers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
You can also ask if your local bookstore will order a copy of the book for you to pick up after its release. The retail price is $14.99.
Amazon preorders are available at mybook.to/ContRactVol1. Vic’s Lab, LLC, is serving as the distributor for the book.
To celebrate the print release, the ebook version of the book on Amazon is on sale until Sunday at various price points each day.
A short description of the novel from the back cover blurb is quoted below.
“Desire. Terms. Payment. Every contract needs them. There are rumors circulating that if you find a blank contract asking for only these things, you can fill out whatever you wish, and it'll happen.
“College student Issa Aono dismisses this as just another urban legend ... at least until the mysterious paper he finds is accidentally covered in blood and summons an interdimensional wish-granting vampire!
“It doesn't help that she has no idea how to actually fulfill his contract and is now stuck as his roommate.
“As Issa adjusts to his bizarre new living conditions, he soon discovers that the world around him is influenced more by these contracts than he could ever have guessed.”
The novel was initially released in serialized format on Kindle Vella as a timed exclusive. The first three episodes can be read for free, and additional episodes can be unlocked by using Kindle Vella tokens. To find the Kindle Vella version of the book, search “ContRact by Brandon Nowakowski” on Amazon.com or use this URL: www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0C57TVVLH.
Vic’s Lab, LLC, which was founded in 2014, is the first U.S. publisher focused on original English light novels (OELNs). OELNs are short novels similar to Japanese light novels but originally written in English. The company focuses on fans of young adult books inspired by manga/anime, superhero movies/comic books, video games, and similar media.
The company has a social network at VicsLab.com, where members can read or post stories and connect with fans and authors.
Visit VicsLab.com for more information.
