Meet Three New Python Connectors: Microsoft Access, Snowflake, and MongoDB
Devart released three new Python Connectors for Microsoft Access, Snowflake, and MongoDB.
Prague, Czech Republic, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out new Python Connectors for Microsoft Access, Snowflake, and MongoDB.
Python Connector for Microsoft Access facilitates communication between Python applications and Microsoft Access databases.
Python Connector for Snowflake bridges Python applications with Snowflake cloud data platform.
Python Connector for MongoDB simplifies the workflow for developers who work with MongoDB, which is the most popular NoSQL document database in the market.
The key features of Python connectors:
-Support for Windows 32-bit and 64-bit
-Support for Linux 64-bit for MongoDB and Microsoft Access
-macOS 64-bit and ARM (Apple Silicon M1 and M2) are supported for MongoDB and Microsoft Access
-Easily connect Python applications to Microsoft Access databases without installing MS Access
-Flexibility of data formats: work with MongoDB data as with documents or relational tables
-Support for the .mdb and .accdb file formats, including databases created in the latest Microsoft Access versions
-Flexible querying: perform complex data queries and manipulations with Microsoft Access, Snowflake, and MongoDB
-Data visualization, enhanced productivity, and better performance
To learn more about this release and download the new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/devart-rolls-out-python-connectors-for-microsoft-access-snowflake-and-mongodb.html
Devart Python Connector is a reliable connectivity solution for accessing database servers and cloud services from Python applications to perform create, read, update, and delete operations on stored data. The solution fully implements the Python DB API 2.0 specification and is distributed as a wheel package for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
Contact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
