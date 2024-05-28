Theresa Maxwell’s Newly Released "The Mantle of Jesus Christ" is an Empowering Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment

“The Mantle of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Maxwell is a compelling exploration of spiritual growth and divine empowerment. Drawing on her extensive experience in prophetic development and theological counseling, Maxwell provides readers with practical insights and teachings to help them embrace their God-given potential and walk in the miraculous power of the Holy Spirit.