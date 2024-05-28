Peter Krause’s Newly Released "How I Saved My Friend Jesus" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Science
“How I Saved My Friend Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Krause offers a unique perspective on the intersection of faith and scientific inquiry. Through the protagonist Joshua, a dedicated Christian and scientist, Krause delves into questions surrounding the historical authenticity of Jesus Christ while navigating the complexities of belief and reason.
Johnson City, TN, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How I Saved My Friend Jesus”: a captivating narrative that challenges conventional beliefs and explores the depths of faith and scientific inquiry. “How I Saved My Friend Jesus” is the creation of published author, Peter Krause, who was born in 1963 and worked and lived for about fifty years in Germany. He worked as a software development engineer for more than thirty years. During this time, he never developed strong connections to the Lord. At age fifty, he immigrated to Tennessee, USA. He joined the St. John’s Episcopal Church and the EfM Group in Johnson City, Tennessee. His colleagues at work and the EfM Group in Johnson City, Tennessee, supported him, and he slowly found his way back to the Lord. Because of his struggle between engineering and faith, he wrote this story.
Krause shares, “This story is about Joshua, a nuclear physicist, astrophysicist, and dedicated Christian. He is a true believer in Christ, His words, and His actions. Like every scientist, he is interested in finding the truth about all the tasks and problems that have challenged him. During his career as a physicist, it has become increasingly important for him to know whether Jesus was a natural person. Finally, he develops an ambitious plan to discover the truth about Jesus’s story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Krause’s new book is a testament to the enduring quest for meaning and understanding in the modern world. With compelling storytelling and thought-provoking themes, "How I Saved My Friend Jesus" invites readers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment.
Consumers can purchase “How I Saved My Friend Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How I Saved My Friend Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories