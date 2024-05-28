Peter Krause’s Newly Released "How I Saved My Friend Jesus" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Science

“How I Saved My Friend Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Krause offers a unique perspective on the intersection of faith and scientific inquiry. Through the protagonist Joshua, a dedicated Christian and scientist, Krause delves into questions surrounding the historical authenticity of Jesus Christ while navigating the complexities of belief and reason.