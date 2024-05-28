Kimberly Faith Cagle MSEd’s Newly Released "Fighting Demons While Chasing God!" is an Inspiring Message of Closeness with God
“Fighting Demons While Chasing God!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Faith Cagle MSEd is a captivating personal journey that shares the importance of being aware of our innate connection with God even in times of strife.
Seagrove, NC, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fighting Demons While Chasing God!”: a thoughtful reflection on key moments and an abiding trust in God’s plan. “Fighting Demons While Chasing God!” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Faith Cagle MSEd, who has been in the education field for fifteen years and is a doctoral candidate in educational leadership from Liberty University. She has been very happily married to her husband for twenty-four years, and they have four beautiful children. As Faith has been tirelessly seeking to serve the Lord, she has not been without battles. It is those battles that has strengthened her faith in God that she has taken a leap of faith and began pursuing a career in Christian writing and ministry. Her hope is to minister in the form of writing and public speaking on behalf of her heavenly Father, while helping others in their walk with Christ.
Cagle shares, “Knowing that you are not fighting demons on your own is crucial in your walk with Christ. It has been the many battles that Caroline and Faith faced beginning as early as six years of age that making a decision to seek out help and guidance through Christian counseling and the Lord Jesus to not allow the trials and battles of life, along with the demons of this world, tear them down. They have fought to keep their faith in God to bring them through those battles stronger, closer, and more equipped to face the enemy head-on. Some of the battles we face are created to simply distract us from our calling, set us back for God’s plans for our lives, or to completely destroy our testimony as Christians. With all the various types of sin, excuses, and compensation that the enemy presents us with, it is a wonder that we can make it to become successful believers in the Lord Jesus Christ, but that is where the strength of true faith, God’s grace, mercy, and forgiveness overcomes the evil one. Enter into a small portion of obstacles experienced by Caroline and Faith to know you are not alone, God is always with you, and His plan is always perfect.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Faith Cagle MSEd’s new book will resonate with many who have faced uncertainty and found themselves on an unexpected path through God’s guiding hand.
Consumers can purchase “Fighting Demons While Chasing God!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fighting Demons While Chasing God!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
