Angel Gonzalez & Brittany Gonzalez’s New Book, "Taking the Leap Into Commercial Real Estate," Explores the Ways in Which Investors Can Achieve Their Financial Goals
Arvada, CO, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Angel Gonzalez, who has over nineteen plus years of experience in finance, banking, and executive management with fortune five hundred companies, and Brittany Gonzalez, a managing partner with over twenty years of experience in the banking industry, have completed their most recent book, “Taking the Leap into Commercial Real Estate”: a thorough guide providing valuable insights into commercial real estate syndication and the benefits it can offer to investors.
With his nearly two decades of experience, author Angel Gonzalez has experience with a broad range of industries, including accounting, capital management, marketing, and consulting. He began investing in real estate in 2005 and built a portfolio of single-family homes before discovering the power of commercial real estate and syndication. Angel is a veteran of the US Army and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and business administration from Augsburg University.
Over the course of her career, author Brittany Gonzalez has taken on various roles focused on customer service, payroll, and finance. She has a passion for helping others, whether that is mentoring individuals/couples to be their best and strive for more or to provide a listening ear. She holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Bethel University and a bachelor’s degree in human resource and general management from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She is active in the community, volunteering for nonprofit organizations such as Feed My Starving Children, Bridging, and People Serving People.
Angel and Brittany share, “The investment strategies outlined in the book focuses on value-add investments, which involve acquiring properties that can be improved through strategic management and renovations. This approach can generate increased cash flow and appreciation, leading to long-term growth for investors.
“The Keystone Advantages strategies offer investors access to recession-resistant real estate, high-quality investment opportunities, and regular passive cash flow. By investing in prevetted private equity transactions, investors can also benefit from strategic placement of their investment capital.”
Published by Fulton Books, Angel Gonzalez and Brittany Gonzalez’s book is a valuable resource for anyone interested in commercial real estate syndication and the potential benefits it can offer. Whether they’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, readers will be able to gain an understanding of the principles of syndication and value-add investments, thus unlocking the key to achieving their ultimate financial and professional investment goals.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Taking the Leap into Commercial Real Estate” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
