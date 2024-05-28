Author Sharon Jacobsen Black’s New Book, "Rescued by God," Reveals the Struggles Faced by the Author and Her Siblings in Foster Care Until Being Rescued via Adoption
Recent release “Rescued by God” from Covenant Books author Sharon Jacobsen Black is a compelling, true story of the author and her siblings who were abandoned by their biological parents, leading them to a life in an abusive foster home. After praying to Jesus for help, the author found her prayers answered after being adopted in Utah, finally being rescued from the abusive foster system.
Livonia, MI, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Jacobsen Black, who is of Native American, Hawaiian, and Portuguese ancestry, and has been a member of the Port Gamble ’Klallam Tribe since 1994, has completed her new book, “Rescued by God”: a poignant and stirring memoir that follows the author and her siblings as they transitioned into the foster system after being abandoned by their parents, enduring countless struggles and challenges until being adopted by a loving hope and being truly saved by the Lord.
Born in Seattle, author Sharon Jacobsen Black spent her early years in Seattle and in Butte, Montana, and has lived as an adult in Texas, Utah, and Michigan. The author has been a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the time of her adoption in 1960. Currently, she resides in Livonia, Michigan, but has lived in Michigan since 1987. She has worked as a licensed practical nurse and is the mother of six children, as well as a loving grandmother of twelve.
“Rescued by God” tells the true story of five children of mixed heritage deserted by their bio mother and bio father, who perhaps chased after their mother. This led to a transition home, a Montana foster home, and finally to their adoption in Utah.
Life in an abusive foster home led to Sharon’s prayer to a picture of Jesus for help. Dean and Alta Jacobsen requested a picture of the children they were considering for legal adoption. The child’s prayer was answered and confirmed by the Holy Ghost as they traveled from the Salt Lake City Airport to their new home in Genola, Utah, in a Willys car with their new parents and new blond sister.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Jacobsen Black’s new book is a harrowing true story that will capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, as they discover the incredible odds the author and her siblings were forced to overcome at a very young age. Engaging and deeply personal, Sharon’s intimate self-portrait will keep the pages turning, delivers an unforgettable experience that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Rescued by God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
