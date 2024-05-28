Author Sharon Jacobsen Black’s New Book, "Rescued by God," Reveals the Struggles Faced by the Author and Her Siblings in Foster Care Until Being Rescued via Adoption

Recent release “Rescued by God” from Covenant Books author Sharon Jacobsen Black is a compelling, true story of the author and her siblings who were abandoned by their biological parents, leading them to a life in an abusive foster home. After praying to Jesus for help, the author found her prayers answered after being adopted in Utah, finally being rescued from the abusive foster system.