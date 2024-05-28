Author Marlena Sweet’s New Book, “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” Follows the Adventures of an Orange Kitten as She Navigates Through a Challenging Day

Recent release “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” from Page Publishing author Marlena Sweet is a heartwarming tale of resilience and growth that follows an orange kitten as she learns valuable lessons amidst a series of mishaps, presenting a reassuring reminder that setbacks are steppingstones to learning.