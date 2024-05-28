Author Marlena Sweet’s New Book, “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” Follows the Adventures of an Orange Kitten as She Navigates Through a Challenging Day
Recent release “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” from Page Publishing author Marlena Sweet is a heartwarming tale of resilience and growth that follows an orange kitten as she learns valuable lessons amidst a series of mishaps, presenting a reassuring reminder that setbacks are steppingstones to learning.
Portland, OR, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marlena Sweet, a lifelong advocate for animals, has completed her new book, “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!”: a charming tale that follows the adventures of an orange kitten who learns a series of important lessons while experiencing one of the worst days ever.
Born in British Columbia, Canada, in 1948, author Marlena Sweet moved with her family to Oregon, where she currently resides in southeast Portland. The author has always had strong emotional attachments to her pets and is passionate about the physical health of other critters met through unexpected encounters. She shares her home with three cats and a dwarf rabbit and derives joy in feeding the feral cat community in her neighborhood. She has been writing poetry and creative short stories since she was in grade school, and after being diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma six years ago, began dedicating her time to writing full-time.
“The story shows how a small child (in this case, a kitten) learns to try new things but must always be very careful,” writes Marlena. “It teaches that when they get overtired, they need to lie down for a rest so they don’t get sick. Best of all, it teaches that mommy or daddy will be there to help make everything better when they get overly tired or sick. That will let them know that getting the rest they need is very important if they want to stay healthy and have playdates with their friends. When the dog in the story decides not to chase or bark at the kitten anymore, it teaches your child that sometimes we have to be nice to our playdate friends and siblings, especially when they ask us nicely to stop bothering them. This teaches the child to ignore them and find something else to do, which is where compassion and forgiveness begins. Perhaps the child can color a picture for their sibling or friend, study picture books (like this one), or take a short nap if they’re tired!”
Published by Page Publishing, Marlena Sweet’s enthralling tale will take readers on a riveting and unforgettable journey as they discover all the ways in which kitten’s day goes horribly wrong but presents a chance for her to learn and grow. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Marlena’s tale to life, as well as an uplifting message and endearing characters, “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of children and parents alike.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in British Columbia, Canada, in 1948, author Marlena Sweet moved with her family to Oregon, where she currently resides in southeast Portland. The author has always had strong emotional attachments to her pets and is passionate about the physical health of other critters met through unexpected encounters. She shares her home with three cats and a dwarf rabbit and derives joy in feeding the feral cat community in her neighborhood. She has been writing poetry and creative short stories since she was in grade school, and after being diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma six years ago, began dedicating her time to writing full-time.
“The story shows how a small child (in this case, a kitten) learns to try new things but must always be very careful,” writes Marlena. “It teaches that when they get overtired, they need to lie down for a rest so they don’t get sick. Best of all, it teaches that mommy or daddy will be there to help make everything better when they get overly tired or sick. That will let them know that getting the rest they need is very important if they want to stay healthy and have playdates with their friends. When the dog in the story decides not to chase or bark at the kitten anymore, it teaches your child that sometimes we have to be nice to our playdate friends and siblings, especially when they ask us nicely to stop bothering them. This teaches the child to ignore them and find something else to do, which is where compassion and forgiveness begins. Perhaps the child can color a picture for their sibling or friend, study picture books (like this one), or take a short nap if they’re tired!”
Published by Page Publishing, Marlena Sweet’s enthralling tale will take readers on a riveting and unforgettable journey as they discover all the ways in which kitten’s day goes horribly wrong but presents a chance for her to learn and grow. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Marlena’s tale to life, as well as an uplifting message and endearing characters, “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of children and parents alike.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Kitten Has a Bad Day: A Very Bad Day Indeed!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories