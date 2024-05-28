Author Eloy Ortega’s Book “Memoirs of A Contractor in A War Zone: Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Theater of Operations” Allows Readers to Witness the Author’s Experiences
Recent release “Memoirs of A Contractor in A War Zone: Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Theater of Operations” from Page Publishing author Eloy Ortega invites readers to take a journey with a homeless orphan, growing up and rising to the top of his profession in a war zone as a civilian defense contractor, working for KBR, and running one the best, if not the largest, water operations in Iraq.
Cypress, TX, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eloy Ortega has completed his new book, “Memoirs of A Contractor in A War Zone: Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Theater of Operations”: a gripping work that sheds light on the author’s experience of going to a foreign land and entering a war zone as a civilian and not as a soldier.
Author Eloy Ortega came from the barrio. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 2, 1965, he embarked on a fifty-seven-year adventure. His childhood was full of strife, as he grew up homeless and was orphaned by the age of fifteen. Surrounded by poverty, his life turned to juvenile delinquency, and he found himself constantly in trouble with the law—nevertheless, he had big dreams of getting himself out of the barrio. When he was eligible, he joined the army. Fate, however, intervened, and within two-and-a-half years, he left active duty because of the passing of several of his immediate family members.
Within a couple of years, he was able to join the Army Reserve in Corpus Christi, Texas. Two years after that, he moved to Rio Grande City in South Texas where he was a Unit Administrator for the Army Reserves. While in uniform, he deployed to Saudi Arabia’s Operation Desert Storm, serving under LTG William Pagonis for six months. Leaving the Army Reserve, at this time, he met his wife, thereupon changing his life forever. He initially worked in law enforcement in Rio Grande City. Unfortunately, after giving birth to their second daughter, his wife was diagnosed with cancer; thus, the family moved to seek medical attention in Houston, Texas, warranting his resignation as a deputy from the Starr County Sheriff’s Department.
While in Houston, to support his family and his wife’s treatments, he strove to join Kellogg, Brown, and Root (KBR), which was the main civilian support for US troops. This was his opportunity to continue, even as a civilian, to serve. He applied, and on August 3, 2003, he was on his way, via Kuwait, to Iraq’s Operation Iraqi Freedom. His administrative and leadership skills enabled him and his team of operators to develop the best water supply system—in a war zone. This launched him to become the logistics leader in Water and Utilities Operations throughout the war zone. At the end of this period, he met and briefed numerous high-ranking military leaders and congressional visitors, receiving high praise for his overall demeanor, communication skills, and knowledge.
During his service in Iraq, he was wounded by a mortar attack and received the Secretary of Defense for the Defense of Freedom commendation. The wound would lead to future medical and psychological challenges. More serious issues followed, and despite this, he has survived. With determination and belief in oneself, Eloy shows that anything is possible.
Eloy writes, “Departing Kuwait to Iraq, I was issued a bulletproof vest with no plates due to supply shortages. I remember asking for a second bulletproof vest without the steel plates so that I could make myself believe if I got shot the vest would help me. I continue to ask myself what I was doing there if I loved my family with all my heart, and then another thought came in my head. I remembered why I was there, so then I prayed to God to guide the way for me and everybody along with all civilians and military going to Iraq. One significant sign caught my attention; the most little did I know the importance of it will be significant later as the story goes on. We proceeded to load our Chevrolet dually truck with plenty of cases of water and MREs to survive. We were told to take whatever we wanted to take, because if we wouldn’t take it with us, we wouldn’t have it. After going to the market in Kuwait City, we purchased enough snacks, chips, and my favorite soft drink. I got enough Dr. Pepper to last for several months.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eloy Ortega’s autobiographical tale shares his personal experiences with readers.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Memoirs of A Contractor in A War Zone: Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Theater of Operations" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
