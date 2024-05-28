Author Eloy Ortega’s Book “Memoirs of A Contractor in A War Zone: Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Theater of Operations” Allows Readers to Witness the Author’s Experiences

Recent release “Memoirs of A Contractor in A War Zone: Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Theater of Operations” from Page Publishing author Eloy Ortega invites readers to take a journey with a homeless orphan, growing up and rising to the top of his profession in a war zone as a civilian defense contractor, working for KBR, and running one the best, if not the largest, water operations in Iraq.