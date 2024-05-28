Author Kirk Cummins’s New Book, “The Coffiner of Escondido: A Novel,” Follows the Life of a Young Woman Whose Powerful Gifts Leave Her Rejected from Her Own Community

Recent release “The Coffiner of Escondido: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Kirk Cummins is a compelling story of Lourdes, a woman who finds herself an outcast from her village due to her renown coffin making abilities. Through her story of empowerment and resilience, Lourdes serves as a reminder that the human spirit can flourish even in the face of adversity.