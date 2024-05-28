Author Kirk Cummins’s New Book, “The Coffiner of Escondido: A Novel,” Follows the Life of a Young Woman Whose Powerful Gifts Leave Her Rejected from Her Own Community
Recent release “The Coffiner of Escondido: A Novel” from Page Publishing author Kirk Cummins is a compelling story of Lourdes, a woman who finds herself an outcast from her village due to her renown coffin making abilities. Through her story of empowerment and resilience, Lourdes serves as a reminder that the human spirit can flourish even in the face of adversity.
New York, NY, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kirk Cummins, who draws on his background in earth science and natural resources to explore the intricate interplay between the human condition and the natural world, has completed his new book, “The Coffiner of Escondido: A Novel”: a compelling story of a clairvoyant woman in 1800s Mexico whose incredible ability of crafting intricate coffins causes her to become isolated from her community.
With roots spanning New Mexico and Texas and a deep connection to the American West and Latin American culture, author Kirk Cummins now resides in the Colorado Front Range near Denver. His literary endeavors encompass narrative essay and literary and upmarket fiction, along with exploration with short stories and flash fiction, often enriched by his photography. “The Coffiner of Escondido” stands as his debut full-length novel, was a quarterfinalist in the 2022 ScreenCraft Cinematic Book Competition and is a testament to his diverse creative exploration.
“‘The Coffiner of Escondido’ is an enchanting narrative following the life of Lourdes Peña, a gifted artisan and clairvoyant residing on the outskirts of a devout village in nineteenth-century Mexico,” writes Cummins. “Lourdes possesses a unique skill—crafting intricate coffins adorned with scenes shown to her by the spirits surrounding her. Her creative process fuses Italian Renaissance art’s elegance with Mexican folk art’s soulful vibrancy, resulting in coffins that transcend mere functionality.
“Yet Lourdes’s journey is anything but ordinary. As a woman with unconventional talents, she grapples with isolation and prejudice in her tight-knit community. Her only companions are her devoted mother, a loyal dog, and an ardent suitor. When the local padre takes a keen interest in her, admiration blends with moral scrutiny, casting a complex shadow over her already challenging existence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kirk Cummins’s enthralling tale masterfully weaves a captivating tapestry of creativity, spirituality, and indomitable strength that explores the human spirit’s resilience against societal norms and marginalization. Engaging and character-driven, Cummins skillfully merges historical authenticity with engaging prose, inviting readers to experience a world where art becomes a conduit for deeper connections and personal empowerment.
