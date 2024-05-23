Pink Callers Appoints Elizabeth as New General Manager to Spearhead a Culture of Collaboration, Innovation, and Excellence

Pink Callers, a leading provider of front office support and customer service solutions for home service businesses, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elizabeth as its new General Manager. With a rich background in hospitality, business services, and customer service, Elizabeth brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to the role. Elizabeth's vision for Pink Callers is to cultivate an environment of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.