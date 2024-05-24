HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division Named One of the Nation’s 15 Top Health Systems™ by Fortune and PINC AI™
The health system has earned repeated recognitions for high-quality care.
Denver, CO, May 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare's Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver, CO and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, KS was named among the top five large health systems in the nation according to Fortune and PINC AI's 15 Top Health Systems.
The rankings are compiled by researchers from PINC AI, the technology platform for the healthcare company Premier. Researchers evaluated health systems across the U.S. using publicly available Medicare data. The analysis incorporated data from 2,778 hospitals within 355 health systems, focusing on eight performance indicators, such as complications, healthcare-associated infections and average length of stay. These indicators measured inpatient and extended care quality, operational efficiency and patient experience. The top-performing systems, categorized into large, medium and small groups, surpassed their peers across all eight measures.
“This recognition is a testament to the exceptional care our patients and communities receive from our hospitals,” said Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. “Our colleagues and providers are dedicated to quality, excellence, and patient-centered care each day, and this repeated recognition is a culmination of that commitment.”
As part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, HealthONE serves the metro Denver area and Wesley Healthcare serves the greater Wichita area treating tens of thousands of patients each year with the highest-quality care by nurses, providers, and passionate colleagues dedicated to the best possible outcomes for each and every patient. The system covering Denver and Wichita includes two pediatric hospitals and a behavioral health campus, and works together to bring a higher-level of care to patients from across the multi-state region. HealthONE and Wesley Healthcare’s long-standing commitment to exceptional patient care in a high-quality environment has been recognized by a variety of third-party, independent validators.
About the HCA Healthcare Continental Division
The HCA Healthcare Continental Division includes HealthONE in Denver, CO and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, KS. Consisting of 10 acute care hospitals, one rehabilitation hospital, two pediatric hospitals, a behavioral health and wellness campus, multiple freestanding emergency departments, numerous ambulatory surgery centers, dozens of physician clinics and nine urgent care clinics. The combined systems employ more than 14,000 and treat more than 100,000 patients annually. Notably, the HCA Healthcare Continental Division has been recognized multiple times as a Top Health System by IBW Watson Health and PINC AI. Both systems of care in Denver and Wichita work together to provide a higher level of care for patients across eight states by supporting the entire healthcare continuum. The HCA Healthcare Continental Division supports the overall HCA Healthcare mission that, “above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”
Contact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
