Mana Hotels Ranakpur Wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2024
Mana Hotels Ranakpur Recognized as a Traveler-Favorite Hotel by Trip Advisor for the year 2024.
Ranakpur, India, May 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels is thrilled to announce its receipt of the prestigious 2024 Traveller’s Choice award for the 14th consecutive year. This esteemed accolade celebrates establishments that consistently deliver exceptional experiences, garnering exceptional reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor throughout the previous year.
“We are deeply honored to have been bestowed with the Trip Advisor Traveler’s Choice Award for the 14th consecutive year. This recognition holds immense significance for us, and we extend our sincere gratitude to our valued guests for their unwavering support and positive feedback. Our commitment to providing extraordinary hospitality and creating unforgettable guest experiences remains unwavering. For any inquiries or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 8107888800,” expressed Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels.
"To celebrate this recognition by Trip Advisor, we have announced the Maan Ranakpur festival, from the 13 to 16 of September this year. This vibrant event, coinciding with religious festivals like Onam and Eid, features hot air ballooning, zip lining, cultural performances, and more. We're offering all-inclusive packages for our guests to enjoy these activities without any hidden charges," he further added.
“Congratulations to Mana Hotels Ranakpur on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
To learn more about our award winning resort, please visit our website:
https://www.manahotels.in/
“We are deeply honored to have been bestowed with the Trip Advisor Traveler’s Choice Award for the 14th consecutive year. This recognition holds immense significance for us, and we extend our sincere gratitude to our valued guests for their unwavering support and positive feedback. Our commitment to providing extraordinary hospitality and creating unforgettable guest experiences remains unwavering. For any inquiries or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at 8107888800,” expressed Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels.
"To celebrate this recognition by Trip Advisor, we have announced the Maan Ranakpur festival, from the 13 to 16 of September this year. This vibrant event, coinciding with religious festivals like Onam and Eid, features hot air ballooning, zip lining, cultural performances, and more. We're offering all-inclusive packages for our guests to enjoy these activities without any hidden charges," he further added.
“Congratulations to Mana Hotels Ranakpur on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience. People rely on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice seal to help them navigate the myriad of things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”
To learn more about our award winning resort, please visit our website:
https://www.manahotels.in/
Contact
Mana HotelsContact
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Dheeraj Jain
810-788-8800
https://www.manahotels.in
Categories