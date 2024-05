Future Horizons Releases "Naturopathic Wisdom: A Common Sense Mind-Body Approach for Struggling Children and Teens"

Arlington, TX, May 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Naturopathic Wisdom” is a solution for kids and teens who are struggling with their mental health.Over the past 50 years, there have been dramatic changes in how children are raised, fed, and educated. Looking at both childrearing practices and education, one of the most obvious changes is that we seem to have lost the natural relationship between physical wellness and mental health. We’ve neglected our connection to the natural world. One in every 12 children takes a medication that has a significant and often unknown impact on their cognitive and neurological development.Children need healthy food, adequate sleep, plenty of fresh air and sunshine, and opportunities for physical activity.This book is a guide for safe, naturopathic practices.