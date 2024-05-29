Future Horizons Releases "Naturopathic Wisdom: A Common Sense Mind-Body Approach for Struggling Children and Teens"

Marlo Payne Thurman, PhD, started her career in 1992 as a school psychologist. She has held various positions in psychology for over three decades. For ten years she owned and ran a special needs private school that made national headlines for successfully serving twice-exceptional students. During the worst years of her own wellness journey, she returned to school and received her PhD in Special Education. Currently she is the President and Board Chair of the U.S. Autism Association.