Love to Code Academy Announces Formation of Coding and Robotics Teams for Elementary Students
Elementary Age Students to Compete in Prestigious VEX GO Competitions
Liberty, MO, May 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Love to Code Academy, a leading educational institution dedicated to fostering technical skills and character development in young learners, is excited to announce the formation of new Coding and Robotics Teams for elementary-age students. These teams will compete in the renowned VEX GO Competitions, offering students an unparalleled opportunity to develop their coding and robotics skills in a fun and competitive environment.
Empowering Young Innovators
At Love to Code Academy, whose mission is to empower the next generation of technology leaders by providing a comprehensive education that integrates character development with technical skills. Their newly formed Coding and Robotics Teams embody this mission, providing students with the tools and support they need to excel in both technology and teamwork. Guided by the Champion of Character traits—teamwork, passion, harmony, persistence, sportsmanship, integrity, and commitment—students are prepared to take on challenges both in and out of the digital realm.
Exciting Opportunities in VEX GO Competitions
The VEX GO Competitions are a premier platform for young coders and robotic enthusiasts to showcase their talents and ingenuity. Participating in these competitions allows students to:
- Enhance Technical Skills: Learn and apply coding and robotics concepts using VEX GO kits.
- Foster Teamwork: Collaborate with peers to design, build, and program robots.
- Build Character: Develop critical soft skills such as communication, leadership, and problem-solving.
- Experience Thrill of Competition: Engage in a dynamic and supportive environment that encourages innovation and resilience.
Join Love To Code Academy on This Exciting Journey
"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to our students," said Ron Allen, Founder of Love to Code Academy. "Our goal is to create an environment where young learners can explore their passion for technology while developing essential life skills. The VEX GO Competitions provide a perfect platform for our students to challenge themselves, grow, and have fun."
Sign Up Today
Enrollment for the new Coding and Robotics Teams is now open. Parents and students are invited to join in this exciting journey. To learn more about the program and sign up, please visit their website at https://lovetocodeacademy.com or contact the enrollment advisors at enrollment@lovetocode.academy.
About Love to Code Academy:
Love to Code Academy, driven by a single, ambitious goal: to nurture the next generation of technology leaders. With their comprehensive curriculum, they merge technical prowess with the development of core character traits—teamwork, passion, harmony, persistence, sportsmanship, integrity, and commitment. These values are not just buzzwords but are woven seamlessly into all daily interactions and educational practices. Their mission, "Shape the Future Through Coding Excellence and Character Integrity," encapsulates their commitment to fostering a community of young innovators.
Contact
Ron Allen
816-479-2880
https://lovetocodeacademy.com
