Second Annual Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament Returns Bigger and Better Than Ever
Toronto, Canada, May 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anticipation is building for the second annual Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament, set to take place on May 31 and June 1 at the Ford Performance Centre. This year's tournament will benchmark what it means to create inclusive spaces in sports, with a record-breaking 200 hockey players registered, a first-ever Pride sledge hockey showcase game, and a new queer vendor market.
The tournament is a testament to the growing visibility and importance of LGBTQ+ representation in sports. Organized by passionate advocates for inclusion within the hockey world, the event has garnered support from prominent organizations including Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, the Professional Women's Hockey League, Pride Toronto, Peaches Sports Bar, Fierce Hockey, and CCM.
"This tournament is about more than just hockey; it's about creating a space where queer women and trans athletes feel seen, supported, and celebrated," said Cagla Baktiroglu, co-organizer of the event. "Through the power of sport, we're breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of community that extends far beyond the ice."
With the generous support of sponsors, all proceeds from the tournament will be donated to local charities making a meaningful impact in the LGBTQ+ community. Beneficiaries include the Orange Jersey Project, Hamilton Trans Health Coalition, and the Get REAL movement, all dedicated to promoting equality, acceptance, and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.
Marley Bowen and Chris Studer, Executive Directors of the Get REAL Movement said "In yet another year of intense polarization, hate, and violence against marginalized communities, we are so grateful for the support from TPHT to help us continue to combat 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination, racism, and bullying across the country. With all the funds we receive going towards leadership opportunities for marginalized youth and educational programming delivered by inspiring Black and 2SLGBTQ+ role models, this partnership will undoubtedly have a direct positive impact on individuals and communities.”
The Queer Women and Trans Hockey Tournament serves as a beacon of progress within the sports world, challenging stereotypes and paving the way for a more inclusive future. By bringing together players, fans, and supporters with diverse experiences, the tournament exemplifies the transformative power of sport in uniting communities and driving positive change.
Media Contact:
Sheri Krell, Co-Organizer
torontopridehockey@gmail.com
647-293-4461
About:
The Toronto Pride Hockey Tournament is an annual event dedicated to fostering inclusivity and celebrating diversity within the hockey community. Founded on the principles of equality and acceptance, the tournament provides a platform for queer women and trans athletes and allies to come together and showcase their skills on the ice. With a focus on promoting visibility and representation, the tournament serves as a beacon of progress within the sports world, challenging stereotypes and advocating for inclusivity at all levels of the game. Through spirited competition, camaraderie, and a shared love of hockey, the Toronto Pride Hockey Tournament continues to make a meaningful impact, inspiring positive change both on and off the ice.
About the Charities:
About the Orange Jersey Project:
The Orange Jersey Project uses the power of sport to educate young athletes about the true history of the Indian residential school system, strengthen the path toward truth and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and promote the physical and mental wellness of Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth through sport.
About the Hamilton Trans Health Coalition:
The Hamilton Trans Health Coalition is committed to advocating for improved access to healthcare and support services for transgender and non-binary individuals in the Hamilton area. Recognizing the systemic barriers and discrimination faced by trans communities within healthcare systems, the coalition works to raise awareness, challenge prejudices, and push for policy changes that prioritize the health and well-being of transgender and non-binary individuals. Through their efforts, they seek to ensure that all members of the trans community have access to affirming and culturally competent care.
About the Get REAL Movement:
The Get REAL movement is a youth-driven organization dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ acceptance and inclusion in schools and communities across Canada. Through interactive workshops, events, and outreach programs, Get REAL empowers young people to become advocates for equality and change within their own environments. By fostering conversations about diversity, respect, and allyship, the movement aims to create safer and more inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals, ultimately working towards a future where everyone feels accepted and valued for who they are.
