Kryptonite Solutions Launches MRI Virtual Skylights to Improve Patient’s Experience

Kryptonite Solutions, a technologically advanced firm in the healthcare sector, has developed MRI Virtual Skylights to enhance the experience of the patient by providing a cozy feel of a natural sky environment. Modern and durable, these skylights incorporate LED lighting, reassuring anxious patients and making them more comfortable. They are easy to install, reachable and durable since they have been designed in ways that can be changed with accessories to fit the consumers' needs.