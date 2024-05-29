Author Nakeia Brooks’s New Book, "Confidence is Key!" is a Charming Tale That Centers Around Two Superheroes That Help Others Discover Their Sense of Self-Assurance

Recent release “Confidence is Key!” from Page Publishing author Nakeia Brooks is a captivating story that follows Notable and Brains, two superheroes from Planet Confidence who embark on a thrilling journey to help others gain the confidence needed to appreciate their abilities and accomplish their dreams.