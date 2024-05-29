Author Nakeia Brooks’s New Book, "Confidence is Key!" is a Charming Tale That Centers Around Two Superheroes That Help Others Discover Their Sense of Self-Assurance
Recent release “Confidence is Key!” from Page Publishing author Nakeia Brooks is a captivating story that follows Notable and Brains, two superheroes from Planet Confidence who embark on a thrilling journey to help others gain the confidence needed to appreciate their abilities and accomplish their dreams.
Iselin, NJ, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nakeia Brooks, a mother who believes in the importance of building a child’s character by teaching them words of affirmations to encourage them to be more confident, has completed her new book, “Confidence is Key!”: a riveting tale that follows two superheroes, Notable and Brains, who visit from their home planet to help instill confidence in others.
“Confidence is a feeling of self-assurance arising from one’s appreciation of one’s own abilities or qualities,” writes Brooks. “The definition alone explains why it’s important for children to have confidence instilled in them at an early age.
“Notable and Brains spreads confidence in the air, helping children everywhere in understanding that confidence is key! With confidence, they can be whatever they dreamed to be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nakeia Brooks’s delightful tale will take readers on a compelling journey as they follow Notable and Brains on their adventure to help others learn to be more confident in life. With colorful artwork to help bring Brooks’s story to life, “Confidence is Key!” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Confidence is Key!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
