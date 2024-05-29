Author John Johnson’s New Book, "The Great Tribulation and the Resurrection," Provides Insight Into the Time of Great Hardship Before the Second Coming of Christ

Recent release “The Great Tribulation and the Resurrection” from Page Publishing author John Johnson is a thought-provoking read exploring the information found within the Bible about the Great Tribulation, and the prophesied return of Christ as well as the era of peace and final judgment his second coming will call in.