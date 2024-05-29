Author Berry Michel’s New Book, "Feud," is an Enthralling Novel That Explores the Human Experience Through a New Take on the Werewolf Versus Vampire Genre
Recent release “Feud” from Page Publishing author Berry Michel is a thrilling tale set against the backdrop of present-day Washington, DC, that follows the intertwining destinies of Ally and Aaron, whose distinct werewolf creation stories will take readers on an unforgettable journey of discovery, resilience, and the enduring power of connection.
New York, NY, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Berry Michel, a veteran of the US military who holds a lifelong love and passion for storytelling, has completed his new book, “Feud”: a compelling tale that draws upon the author’s rich imagination and personal experiences to deliver a thought-provoking narrative that challenges stereotypes and reimagines traditional portrayals of supernatural beings.
A native of Smithfield, Virginia, author Berry Michel often used his imagination to create worlds far from his reality. Berry Michel went on to serve in the US military and graduated from Hampton University with a degree in journalism. It was there that he honed his writing skills and learned the joy of telling a great story.
“In most popular literature, vampires are portrayed as charming, classy, and sexy creatures. While werewolves are portrayed as lower class, filthy, and dirty,” writes Berry. “This story reverses that image and portrays werewolves as elegant, classy, powerful, and beautiful. At the same time, a group of werewolves portray black characters as smart, cunning, and just as powerful as their white counterparts who are vampires. This story also lays out a fictional theory of how Prince George County, Maryland, became the home of so many affluent black families while at the same time portraying black people in a way that they have not always been viewed in America, equal.
“The story of ‘Feud’ takes readers on the journey of Ally and Aaron (protagonists) and how their two distinct werewolf creation stories collide with James Siller (villain) in present-day Washington, DC, and the surrounding areas. It is fundamentally a story of looking past what one sees and putting aside personal biases to find common ground in relationships that sometimes seem impossible. It is a story about creating family, love, and relationships with a group of people who get tossed into an impossible situation that makes them bond to survive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Berry Michel’s compelling tale is not only a tale of supernatural intrigue but also a poignant exploration of identity, community, and the quest for understanding. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Feud” skillfully navigates complex themes that will challenge readers, leaving them spellbound as they embark on a journey of love, loyalty, and the enduring bonds of kinship.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Feud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
