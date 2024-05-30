Author Jonathan Wade Barrow’s New Book, "The Glean from the Silver Screen," Follows a Young Man Whose Adventurous Spirit Gets Him Cast in a Life-Changing Hollywood Movie
Recent release “The Glean from the Silver Screen” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Wade Barrow tells the thrilling story of Thaddeus Thatcher, a young man who finds himself cast in a Hollywood movie after his adventurous spirit impresses one of its stars. However, Thaddeus and the cast and crew soon discover that filming this movie will be like nothing that has ever come before it.
Honolulu, HI, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Wade Barrow, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has completed his new book, “The Glean from the Silver Screen”: a gripping novel that centers around a young man who, after a chance encounter, gets cast in a blockbuster Hollywood film that turns into something that neither the cast or crew could have possibly anticipated.
“Thaddeus Thatcher makes a blood pact with his best friends that they will all graduate college and go forth into the world, pursuing a life of glorious, swashbuckling adventure,” writes Barrow.
“Thaddeus sets out, determined to fulfill his vow, and discovers the wonders and beauty of new places and people. While on a romantic weekend sailboat getaway on an atoll off the coast of Tahiti, he runs into the celebrity Avior Aviideus.
“Avior likes Thaddeus’s adventurous spirit and invites him to be in a Hollywood movie titled ‘The Glean from the Silver Screen’ being shot in Australia. Thaddeus crews on a superyacht as passage to Australia and serendipitously bumps into the popstar Satellite Sacavage, who is also headed to star in the movie.
“However, what starts out as a Hollywood movie turns into a reality that none of them could have ever expected. The cast and crew find themselves discovering a truth that grows more powerful as they trek across all seven continents in pursuit of creating the movie that could change the world.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Wade Barrow’s heart pounding tale will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Thaddeus’s journey to complete filming and return to his swashbuckling ways. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Glean from the Silver Screen” is sure to leave readers in suspense, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Glean from the Silver Screen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
