Author Jonathan Wade Barrow’s New Book, "The Glean from the Silver Screen," Follows a Young Man Whose Adventurous Spirit Gets Him Cast in a Life-Changing Hollywood Movie

Recent release “The Glean from the Silver Screen” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Wade Barrow tells the thrilling story of Thaddeus Thatcher, a young man who finds himself cast in a Hollywood movie after his adventurous spirit impresses one of its stars. However, Thaddeus and the cast and crew soon discover that filming this movie will be like nothing that has ever come before it.