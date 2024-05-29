Author Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr.’s New Book “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3” Explores Living with One's Grie
Recent release “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3” from Covenant Books author Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr. is a deeply emotional look into the author's life following the passing of his wife, and how others who have lost their partners can survive the loneliness and the memories that remain after a loved one is gone.
Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr., who was happily married to his wife, Regina, for sixty years before her passing, has completed his new book, “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3”: a touching memoir that details the way in which the author’s life was impacted after the death of his wife in August of 2020 and how he has tried to navigate his new life and cope with her loss.
“This book is about life, a true story of real love, deep within the soul and out through the heart,” writes Murrey. “Our book is only for the people who are only looking for everlasting love. At the end of life, loneliness and memories will be the key for those left behind. Life without love is not worth anything.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr.’s new book is a stirring and compelling look at the incredible life the author lived with his wife, and the ways in which he has learned to live on his own, while still holding her memory and her spirit close to his heart. Thought-provoking and poignant, Murrey hopes to connect with others who have suffered a similar loss and help them realize they are not alone in their grief.
Readers can purchase “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book is about life, a true story of real love, deep within the soul and out through the heart,” writes Murrey. “Our book is only for the people who are only looking for everlasting love. At the end of life, loneliness and memories will be the key for those left behind. Life without love is not worth anything.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr.’s new book is a stirring and compelling look at the incredible life the author lived with his wife, and the ways in which he has learned to live on his own, while still holding her memory and her spirit close to his heart. Thought-provoking and poignant, Murrey hopes to connect with others who have suffered a similar loss and help them realize they are not alone in their grief.
Readers can purchase “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories