Author Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr.’s New Book “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3” Explores Living with One's Grie

Recent release “How to Cope with Loneliness after the Loss of a Friend or Your Spouse of Many Years: Volume 3” from Covenant Books author Kenneth E. Murrey, Sr. is a deeply emotional look into the author's life following the passing of his wife, and how others who have lost their partners can survive the loneliness and the memories that remain after a loved one is gone.