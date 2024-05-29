Author Cindy Casady’s New Book, “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon,” is a Riveting Story of One Girl’s Incredible Journey Using Her Imagination
Recent release “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon” from Covenant Books author Cindy Casady is a captivating story of a young girl named Cinda, a young girl who decides to set off to the moon in her imagination in order to escape her home life. With her Snoopy dog and snacks by her side, Cinda blasts off on a lunar adventure that will take her and readers for a wild ride.
Evans, GA, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Casady, a loving wife of over thirty years who has two daughters, six grandchildren, and four fur babies, has completed her new book, “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon”: a heartfelt tale that follows Cinda, a young girl who escapes the troubles of her home life by setting off on a grand adventure to the moon through the power of her imagination.
Author Cindy Casady grew up moving around the United States due to her father’s job, and continued to move as an adult because her husband was in the army. Her love of writing and adventure has inspired her to finish her degree in English, and in her spare time, the author enjoys competing in triathlons, mud runs, and pageants. Writing has been a gift to Cindy that she wants to share with others. She believes that storytelling can help one laugh, heal, and believe in the good of this world.
Casady shares, “Cinda has become creative with dealing with Larry and Linda’s adult drama. She gets her Snoopy dog, and snacks and heads to Fort Shasta. As the adult noise gets louder, she closes her eyes and gets ready for her next adventure. She counts down, opens her eyes, and she’s at NASA! Her mission is to fly her spaceship, ‘The Swan,’ to the moon. She will be checking on the US flag that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin placed on the moon in 1969. Cinda sees the beauty of space and shooting stars. She wonders if that was God. Cinda’s mission was successful, and she returns to Fort Shasta. Back in her room, she thinks about the mission, finds peace in the quiet, and closes her eyes to sleep.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cindy Casady’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on young Cinda’s adventure to discover the wonders of the moon and beyond, inviting them to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
