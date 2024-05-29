Author Cindy Casady’s New Book, “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon,” is a Riveting Story of One Girl’s Incredible Journey Using Her Imagination

Recent release “Adventures of Cinda the Great: To the Moon” from Covenant Books author Cindy Casady is a captivating story of a young girl named Cinda, a young girl who decides to set off to the moon in her imagination in order to escape her home life. With her Snoopy dog and snacks by her side, Cinda blasts off on a lunar adventure that will take her and readers for a wild ride.