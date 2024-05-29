Author Nicholas D. Wynn’s New Book, "Timothy's Transformation," is a Riveting Story of a Curious Cucumber Beetle as He Tries to Transform Into Other Types of Insects
Recent release “Timothy's Transformation” from Covenant Books author Nicholas D. Wynn is a delightful tale that follows Timothy, a small cucumber beetle who wonders what it would be like to become other kinds of bugs. As he attempts to transform, Timothy soon learns an important lesson about staying true to himself and accepting himself for who he is.
Waynesboro, VA, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas D. Wynn, a youth pastor who resides in the heart of Waynesboro, Virginia, alongside his loving wife and their young child, has completed his new book, “Timothy's Transformation”: a charming story of a young cucumber beetle who longs to become a different kind of bug but learns through his failures that he is exactly as he’s meant to be.
When not immersed in books or antique hunting, author Nicholas D. Wynn can be found preparing for youth ministry. His experiences in youth ministry have given him a deep understanding of the crucial importance of identity for young people. Through his debut children’s book, Nicholas hopes to spark that journey of self-discovery and inspire children to embrace their true selves.
“Join Timothy Greenbottle, a curious cucumber beetle, on a whimsical adventure as he attempts to transform into different insects,” writes Nicholas. “With each attempt, he learns an important lesson about being true to himself. In this heartwarming tale of self-discovery, Timothy finds that being who he was created to be might just be the most beautiful transformation of all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nicholas D. Wynn’s new book will take readers on an imaginative adventure as they follow along on Timothy’s attempts to change and reinvent himself. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Nicholas’s tale to life, “Timothy’s Transformation” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them to discover that, much like Timothy, they are perfect just the way they are.
Readers can purchase “Timothy's Transformation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
