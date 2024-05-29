Author Nicholas D. Wynn’s New Book, "Timothy's Transformation," is a Riveting Story of a Curious Cucumber Beetle as He Tries to Transform Into Other Types of Insects

Recent release “Timothy's Transformation” from Covenant Books author Nicholas D. Wynn is a delightful tale that follows Timothy, a small cucumber beetle who wonders what it would be like to become other kinds of bugs. As he attempts to transform, Timothy soon learns an important lesson about staying true to himself and accepting himself for who he is.