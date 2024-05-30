Author Reginald Leon Green’s New Book, "Achieving Success Despite the Odds," is a Heartfelt and Enduring Memoir of the Author’s Journey from Rags to Riches

Recent release “Achieving Success Despite the Odds” from Covenant Books author Reginald Leon Green is a compelling and thought-provoking true story that chronicles the author’s various challenges throughout life, and how he managed to chase his dreams in spite of his struggles by refusing to give up in his pursuit of success.