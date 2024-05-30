Author Reginald Leon Green’s New Book, "Achieving Success Despite the Odds," is a Heartfelt and Enduring Memoir of the Author’s Journey from Rags to Riches
Recent release “Achieving Success Despite the Odds” from Covenant Books author Reginald Leon Green is a compelling and thought-provoking true story that chronicles the author’s various challenges throughout life, and how he managed to chase his dreams in spite of his struggles by refusing to give up in his pursuit of success.
Collierville, TN, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reginald Leon Green, who holds a B.S. degree in Sociology from Tennessee State University, an M.Ed. in Educational Administration and Supervision from Memphis State University, and an Ed.D. in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Missouri–Columbia, has completed his new book, “Achieving Success Despite the Odds”: a fascinating autobiographical account of the author’s life, detailing how he managed to overcome the struggles he endured throughout life to achieve his successes.
Author Reginal Leon Green is Professor Emeritus of Educational Leadership and past Interim Associate Dean of the College of Education at the University of Memphis. Throughout his career, the author has served as a teacher, principal, supervisor, deputy superintendent, and superintendent of K–12 education, and has also served in higher education for twenty-five years. Currently Dr. Green is president of Educational Services Plus, where he does consultant work in school districts across the United States, coaching educational leaders in leadership practices with a focus on instructional leadership, school reform, models for transforming underperforming schools, and more.
In “Achieving Success Despite the Odds,” author Reginald Leon Green shares his journey from rags to riches, outlining the process and procedures that he used to overcome a variety of challenges, including poverty, educational deficiencies, low self-esteem, and poor concept of self.
Throughout his story, Dr. Green is transparent about his struggles, and illustrates that there are multiple pathways to success but so long as one is willing to never give up, they can be victorious. Reading the accounts of his life experiences will inspire readers to persist in their own personal journey, while motivating them to confront all odds and ultimately succeed in achieving their personal and professional goals.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reginald Leon Green’s new book proves that if one keeps going, honors God, and treats mistakes as lessons, failures are not a final destination. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Dr. Green shares his recipe for success in the hope of encouraging readers from all walks of life in order to help them discover how they too can beat the odds.
Readers can purchase “Achieving Success Despite the Odds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Reginal Leon Green is Professor Emeritus of Educational Leadership and past Interim Associate Dean of the College of Education at the University of Memphis. Throughout his career, the author has served as a teacher, principal, supervisor, deputy superintendent, and superintendent of K–12 education, and has also served in higher education for twenty-five years. Currently Dr. Green is president of Educational Services Plus, where he does consultant work in school districts across the United States, coaching educational leaders in leadership practices with a focus on instructional leadership, school reform, models for transforming underperforming schools, and more.
In “Achieving Success Despite the Odds,” author Reginald Leon Green shares his journey from rags to riches, outlining the process and procedures that he used to overcome a variety of challenges, including poverty, educational deficiencies, low self-esteem, and poor concept of self.
Throughout his story, Dr. Green is transparent about his struggles, and illustrates that there are multiple pathways to success but so long as one is willing to never give up, they can be victorious. Reading the accounts of his life experiences will inspire readers to persist in their own personal journey, while motivating them to confront all odds and ultimately succeed in achieving their personal and professional goals.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reginald Leon Green’s new book proves that if one keeps going, honors God, and treats mistakes as lessons, failures are not a final destination. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Dr. Green shares his recipe for success in the hope of encouraging readers from all walks of life in order to help them discover how they too can beat the odds.
Readers can purchase “Achieving Success Despite the Odds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories