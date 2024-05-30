Author Kyle Juracek, PhD’s New Book, "Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey," Documents the Author’s Efforts in Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle Despite Life’s Challenge

Recent release “Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey” from Covenant Books author Kyle Juracek, PhD is a poignant and compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s dedication to his fitness journey, reflecting upon his resilience and determination to lead an active life and achieve his goals even throughout life’s most difficult struggles and trials.