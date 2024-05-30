Author Kyle Juracek, PhD’s New Book, "Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey," Documents the Author’s Efforts in Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle Despite Life’s Challenge
Recent release “Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey” from Covenant Books author Kyle Juracek, PhD is a poignant and compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s dedication to his fitness journey, reflecting upon his resilience and determination to lead an active life and achieve his goals even throughout life’s most difficult struggles and trials.
Lawrence, KS, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Juracek, PhD has completed his new book, “Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey”: a fascinating and inspiring memoir that documents how, despite life’s setbacks and challenges, the author has managed to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle while ensuring he reaches his fitness goals.
Born in Lincoln and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, author Kyle Juracek, PhD, moved to Lawrence, Kansas, to pursue his doctorate degree from the University of Kansas. After graduate school, he stayed in Lawrence and worked as a research hydrologist for the U.S. Geological Survey. During his full-time career with USGS, he authored and co-authored about ninety scientific publications on various topics including river science, reservoir science, and the effects of human activities on the environment. Currently, he works part time for USGS as he pursues nonscientific writing projects.
“This book is all about living a healthy and active lifestyle despite all the challenges that life may throw at you,” writes Juracek. “In this book, I take you on a journey through my life, decade by decade. Along the way, you’ll learn about the challenges I faced, including the demands of a job and family, a wife with Alzheimer’s, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, I always managed to get my workouts in. My book is intended to be interesting, informative, entertaining, and, above all, inspirational. I hope it inspires you to live a more healthy and active life that, ultimately, will be a happier life as well.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyle Juracek, PhD’s new book will transport readers as they discover how, throughout his life, the author has refused to let circumstances dictate his well-being, and instead prioritized caring for his health. Engaging and deeply personal, Kyle’s story is a powerful testament to the human spirit in overcoming life’s greatest challenges, which he shares in the hope of inspiring others who have long put off their own fitness journey.
Readers can purchase “Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
