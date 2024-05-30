Capt. Bradley T. Wilson’s New Book, "Full Circle," is a Harrowing Story Based on the Author’s Experiences Pursuing a Colombian Drug Cartel in Southern California
Redondo Beach, CA, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Capt. Bradley T. Wilson, who currently resides in Southern California with his wife Monique, has completed his most recent book, “Full Circle: Based on the True Story of a Police Detective’s Pursuit of a Colombian Cartel Queen”: an action-packed, semi-fictional tale based on an insider’s story of the Torrance narcotic squad’s pursuit of a California cartel and their leader.
Born and raised in Redondo Beach, California, author Capt. Bradley T. Wilson spent nearly thirty years in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he worked with two highly decorated undercover surveillance teams, whose arrests and seizures of millions of dollars in drugs, money, and property, along with the apprehension of hundreds of career criminals, will most likely never be matched in his department. Currently, the author is retired and spends his time with his wife traveling and in the Pacific Ocean paddling and swimming.
“In the 1980s and early 1990s, cocaine poured into the United States,” writes Capt. Wilson. “Most of it was transported from Colombia by a kingpin in the Cali cartel, whose identity remained hidden. The kingpin had been elusive for years, rarely stepping on US soil. The DEA and the FBI had no success in identifying this top-level operator.
“The feds were offtrack not only because the kingpin was careful and clever but also because the kingpin was actually a queenpin. Cali native Isabella Herrera was a young beauty from a wealthy family, and her meticulous business skills enabled her to rise within the drug cartel from a mule to a high-level operative. While the feds were getting nowhere, a small narcotic task force within the Torrance Police Department located in a Los Angeles suburb was catching up to Isabella’s trail.”
Published by Fulton Books, Capt. Bradley T. Wilson’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow the author’s account of how he and his undercover team helped to unmask Isabella’s operation and bring her role in it to light. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Full Circle” is an eye-opening look at the underground drug world that ruins peoples’ lives every single day, but often goes largely unnoticed by the public.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Full Circle: Based on the True Story of a Police Detective’s Pursuit of a Colombian Cartel Queen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in Redondo Beach, California, author Capt. Bradley T. Wilson spent nearly thirty years in law enforcement. Throughout his career, he worked with two highly decorated undercover surveillance teams, whose arrests and seizures of millions of dollars in drugs, money, and property, along with the apprehension of hundreds of career criminals, will most likely never be matched in his department. Currently, the author is retired and spends his time with his wife traveling and in the Pacific Ocean paddling and swimming.
“In the 1980s and early 1990s, cocaine poured into the United States,” writes Capt. Wilson. “Most of it was transported from Colombia by a kingpin in the Cali cartel, whose identity remained hidden. The kingpin had been elusive for years, rarely stepping on US soil. The DEA and the FBI had no success in identifying this top-level operator.
“The feds were offtrack not only because the kingpin was careful and clever but also because the kingpin was actually a queenpin. Cali native Isabella Herrera was a young beauty from a wealthy family, and her meticulous business skills enabled her to rise within the drug cartel from a mule to a high-level operative. While the feds were getting nowhere, a small narcotic task force within the Torrance Police Department located in a Los Angeles suburb was catching up to Isabella’s trail.”
Published by Fulton Books, Capt. Bradley T. Wilson’s book will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow the author’s account of how he and his undercover team helped to unmask Isabella’s operation and bring her role in it to light. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Full Circle” is an eye-opening look at the underground drug world that ruins peoples’ lives every single day, but often goes largely unnoticed by the public.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Full Circle: Based on the True Story of a Police Detective’s Pursuit of a Colombian Cartel Queen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories