Erica Moseley’s New Book, “Crazy Enough To Believe In Me,” is a Thought-Provoking, True Story of How the Author Fought Her Way Back from the Darkness in Her Life
Los Angeles, CA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Erica Moseley has completed her most recent book, “Crazy Enough To Believe In Me”: a powerful and shocking memoir that documents the author’s spiritual and emotional fight to overcome her past mistakes and challenges she endured, all in order to pull herself out of the darkness and take back control of her life.
“There was no way I was supposed to come back from that dark place,” writes Moseley. “Everyone I knew gave up on me. I was an embarrassment. Truth be told, I was embarrassed too. I was ashamed too. I hated me too. I too also knew that I had issues. The difference is, at some point I began to ponder and question everything I had ever been told. In my mind, my heart and deep down in my soul I begged to differ. This groaning in my spirit only grew louder, as I dug, clawed and crawled, kicked and screamed, fought my way out of this god forsaken place. Now they can only stare in disbelief. I'd even go so far as saying, some of them are in awe.
“I'm convinced that we all have something inside of us that can fight its way out of nearly anything or any situation. It simply has to be awakened, though it won't be a simple task. So long as we have breath in our lungs, there is always a chance for us to see the tides turn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Erica Moseley’s book is a compelling story of turning tragedy into triumph, and learning to find the beauty and splendor that can come from the ugliness of the world. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Moseley shares her story in the hope of inspiring others that they too have the power to rise up against their struggles, and discover that no matter one’s past blemishes, all things can be made possible.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Crazy Enough To Believe In Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“There was no way I was supposed to come back from that dark place,” writes Moseley. “Everyone I knew gave up on me. I was an embarrassment. Truth be told, I was embarrassed too. I was ashamed too. I hated me too. I too also knew that I had issues. The difference is, at some point I began to ponder and question everything I had ever been told. In my mind, my heart and deep down in my soul I begged to differ. This groaning in my spirit only grew louder, as I dug, clawed and crawled, kicked and screamed, fought my way out of this god forsaken place. Now they can only stare in disbelief. I'd even go so far as saying, some of them are in awe.
“I'm convinced that we all have something inside of us that can fight its way out of nearly anything or any situation. It simply has to be awakened, though it won't be a simple task. So long as we have breath in our lungs, there is always a chance for us to see the tides turn.”
Published by Fulton Books, Erica Moseley’s book is a compelling story of turning tragedy into triumph, and learning to find the beauty and splendor that can come from the ugliness of the world. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Moseley shares her story in the hope of inspiring others that they too have the power to rise up against their struggles, and discover that no matter one’s past blemishes, all things can be made possible.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Crazy Enough To Believe In Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories