Asif Bayramov’s New Book, "Azerbaijani Jews in Sports: Second Edition," Explores the Incredible Achievements of Jewish Athletes Despite the Bigotry They Often Face
West Springfield, MA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Asif Bayramov, a writer, a master in sports sciences, a trainer, and a black belt holder in Judo, has completed his most recent book, “Azerbaijani Jews in Sports: Second Edition”: a revised and updated edition that reveals the achievements of Jewish star athletes, past and present, exploring how the heroes of this book overcame tremendous challenges to achieve greatness, overcame hate, and persevere through their belief in freedom and human dignity.
Born in Armenia and a Muslim by faith, author Asif Bayramov was forcibly deported in 1988 to Azerbaijan, and suffered multiple discriminations. This deportation caused great emotional shock and motivated him to learn about the local cultures of different people who also endured discrimination and deportation. The major community among them were Jewish people, and soon the author dedicated his life to promoting friendship between Muslims and Jews.
“In 1992, I moved to Baku to live there permanently,” writes Bayramov. “I made many friends among the Jews. In 1993, for the first time in Baku, I was one of the organizers of the exhibition ‘History, Culture, and Daily Life of the Jews Living in Azerbaijan and Dagestan.’ In organizing the exhibition, I met the Jewish athletes.
“In this regard, there was a desire to do further research. The idea of writing a book about the Jews of Azerbaijan in sports occurred to me during my ongoing work. I began to study the archives and found out that many interesting materials had been lost. Very little information about the role of Jews in sports has been preserved in the archive.
“I had to look for old Azerbaijani Jews to collect the necessary research information from their stories. It was very difficult, as many of them had already died.”
Published by Fulton Books, Asif Bayramov’s book aims to teach and promote tolerance and friendship between people of various faiths, working to contribute to the fight against bias and discrimination against religious minorities, including the Jewish community.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Azerbaijani Jews in Sports: Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
