Kathy Houchins’s New Book, "Sisterhood: Eleanor's Story," Follows a Group of Women with Special Powers That They Must Use to Support Each Other & Protect Those They Love
Fort Walton Beach, FL, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathy Houchins, a lifelong storyteller who has turned to writing in her retirement, has completed her most recent book, “Sisterhood: Eleanor's Story”: a fascinating tale that centers around four women and lifelong friends who, through their combined skills, work together to protect their small town from harm.
A Floridian born in Key West, author Kathy Houchins settled in the panhandle due to her longing for a bit of weather from each of the four seasons. Being a Pisces, she loves being near the emerald-green-colored gulf water and sugary sand beaches that are in her backyard. She has been a storyteller most of her life and waited until she retired before beginning to put those stories down on paper. After the Covid-19 pandemic gave her the opportunity to begin her journey as a writer, Kathy began her “Sisterhood” series, and she finds writing to be a very calming activity for her.
“The Sisterhood series is about four women who grew up together,” writes Houchins. “Ironically, they resemble each other very much (same color hair and eyes), and yet all four come from completely different parents. They went to the same school together, and they know more about each other than their families know. In middle school, they took an oath to stand by each other and formed their sisterhood. As adults, they have become very strong together, and they watch each other’s backs.
“Growing up, they discovered certain skills that each of them possessed, and over the years, those skills got stronger. It was amazing what they accomplished without anyone knowing about it. When they touch hands together in their gathering circle, a powerful electrical charge runs between them. Their little hometown was safe with them in charge, even if the citizens had no idea what was going on behind closed doors.
“The first four books in the series present to the reader one of the sisters. She usually has an issue that needs to be dealt with, and the sisters form a gathering and take care of the business. Certain twists and turns happen throughout the story of that sister, and the fifth book will provide the answers to questions left to be answered within each book. Reading about all four of the sisters will help you digest and find the answers you will be seeking in book 5, entitled ‘Sisterhood: The Answers,’ to be released in 2024.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathy Houchins’s book will take readers on a compelling journey full of twists and turns that is sure to leave them spellbound with each turn of the page. Brilliantly paced and character driven, Houchins weaves a riveting tale that will have readers on the edge of their seats, eager for the next installment of the incredible adventures of the Sisterhood.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Sisterhood: Eleanor's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
