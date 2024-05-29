Tammy Dobbs’s New Book, "Winter Thaw," Follows the Lives of Two Individuals Who Both Find Comfort in the Other While Attempting to Escape Their Harrowing Pasts
New York, NY, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tammy Dobbs, whose love for animals led her to pursue a weekend career as an animal sitter where she ensures the well-being and happiness of pets while their owners are away, has completed her most recent book, “Winter Thaw”: a powerful story of two strangers who become intertwined after a chance meeting leads them to rely on each other to fight through their sordid pasts and try to move forward.
Originally from a small town in Ontario, Canada, author Tammy Dobbs has always had a passion for writing short stories but didn’t actually begin her writing career until later in life. She is also a passionate animal lover who grew up surrounded by various pets and worked on a horse farm as a teenager. Tammy’s other passion is video games, through which she has met many wonderful friends online through gaming. Currently, she resides with her daughter, one dog, a fish, a bearded dragon, and a ball python.
Dobbs shares, “Attempting to run from an abusive relationship, Kate finds herself caught in a late winter storm. Her mind is in turmoil, switching from anger and resentment for the man she just left to fear and loneliness at the thought of starting over on her own. She walks on, with no heavy coat to keep her warm and nowhere in particular to go. She expects the storm will take her to an early grave. On the verge of collapsing, she suddenly finds herself on the back of a horse with a stranger who shows her kindness by taking her to an abandoned cabin in the woods.
“JD just wants to get home when he comes across the mysterious woman alone on the trail. He is fighting the wind and the cold, and his own thoughts of disappointment and regret. He still has a long way to go, but something about her made him stop that night to help. His personal responsibility lies elsewhere, but now he can’t stop thinking about her. And when tragedy strikes a few short days later, he is left with no other choice but to run straight to her for help.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tammy Dobbs’s book, set in rural Ontario, will keep the pages turning as readers discover the growing connection between Kate and JD that just might mean more to each other than they could have ever realized. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Winter Thaw” is an unforgettable ride that will capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Winter Thaw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Originally from a small town in Ontario, Canada, author Tammy Dobbs has always had a passion for writing short stories but didn’t actually begin her writing career until later in life. She is also a passionate animal lover who grew up surrounded by various pets and worked on a horse farm as a teenager. Tammy’s other passion is video games, through which she has met many wonderful friends online through gaming. Currently, she resides with her daughter, one dog, a fish, a bearded dragon, and a ball python.
Dobbs shares, “Attempting to run from an abusive relationship, Kate finds herself caught in a late winter storm. Her mind is in turmoil, switching from anger and resentment for the man she just left to fear and loneliness at the thought of starting over on her own. She walks on, with no heavy coat to keep her warm and nowhere in particular to go. She expects the storm will take her to an early grave. On the verge of collapsing, she suddenly finds herself on the back of a horse with a stranger who shows her kindness by taking her to an abandoned cabin in the woods.
“JD just wants to get home when he comes across the mysterious woman alone on the trail. He is fighting the wind and the cold, and his own thoughts of disappointment and regret. He still has a long way to go, but something about her made him stop that night to help. His personal responsibility lies elsewhere, but now he can’t stop thinking about her. And when tragedy strikes a few short days later, he is left with no other choice but to run straight to her for help.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tammy Dobbs’s book, set in rural Ontario, will keep the pages turning as readers discover the growing connection between Kate and JD that just might mean more to each other than they could have ever realized. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Winter Thaw” is an unforgettable ride that will capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Winter Thaw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories