Jordan Buendia’s New Book, "Through the Valley Part 1," Follows Two Survivors of an Undead Apocalypse Searching for Refuge from Dangers Both Dead and Alive
Chesapeke, VA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jordan Buendia, who grew up fascinated with the idea of fighting against the undead, has completed his most recent book, “Through the Valley Part 1”: a gripping saga that centers around a man who must escort a teenage girl to a rumored safe haven, all while dodging the undead as well as dangers from his sordid past.
Buendia writes, “The Dark Plague infection has spread rapidly across the globe! On a late evening of a deadly outbreak in Glendale, Arizona, Jonathan Strain suffers from the tragic loss of his beloved wife, Melanie. A year after Outbreak Day, he loses his sanity, eventually becoming a ruthless killer for a savage group known as the Marauders. Throughout many dark years, Jonathan has stolen, tortured, and killed alongside their leader, Tyron Morales, a ruthless man with a vision to restore order to this ‘new world’ he desperately craves to build and control.
“Eventually, Jonathan leaves them behind along with his dark past, then travels to Nevada, where he partners up with four other survivors. During their struggle for survival, they hear about a safe community in Virginia known as New Haven. As they try to escape the ruined state of Nevada, Jonathan’s past catches up to him. After his capture, Jonathan suddenly finds himself responsible for a fourteen-year-old girl who joins alongside him on their journey across America. Unfortunately, their expedition will not be so easy with Tyron and the Marauders on their tails because of Jonathan’s heroic actions against the group of savages.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jordan Buendia’s book was inspired by the friends and loved ones who helped influence the story, along with the love and heartbreak from a recent relationship that Buendia has cherished, as well as beloved media franchises such as “The Walking Dead” and “The Last of Us.” Expertly paced and character driven, Buendia crafts a stunningly realistic and human tale that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Through the Valley Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
