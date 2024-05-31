James V. Robertson, BS, ThM, DD’s Newly Released “GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSES FOR MANKIND” is an Articulate Examination of Man’s Purpose
“GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSES FOR MANKIND” from Christian Faith Publishing author James V. Robertson, BS, ThM, DD is a thoughtful exploration of the purpose behind God’s creation and hope for mankind.
Jamaica, NY, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSES FOR MANKIND”: an impactful message of God’s eternal connection with humanity. “GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSES FOR MANKIND” is the creation of published author, James V. Robertson, BS, ThM, DD.
Robertson shares, “As a young man, I read many books and took many courses of study in pursuit of God’s purposes for mankind and wished there was a book that covered most of the major themes in the Bible. As you may have correctly suspected, I never found such a book and decided to work to provide that vital resource for not only aspiring young people but people of every age, believers and unbelievers, in particular, parents, caregivers, teachers, ministers of the gospel, and government officials.
“This book outlines in clear terms the purposes for which the Living God Jehovah our Creator made man, including the motivation He experienced. Sections that will gain special attention are the constitution of man and the nature of angels, topics theologians have debated for generations.
“Apostle Peter, in his salutation to all saints, said, 'Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God and of Jesus our Lord. According as His divine power has given us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him that has called us to Glory and virtue' (2 Peter 1:2–3). The teaching of this book will assuredly provide prayerful readers a guide to receiving the manifold provisions of God for the needs they experience in life and ministry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James V. Robertson, BS, ThM, DD’s new book will challenge readers to a new perspective of the Christian walk.
Consumers can purchase “GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSES FOR MANKIND” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GOD’S ETERNAL PURPOSES FOR MANKIND,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
