Melissa Cade Sikes’s Newly Released "The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender" is an Empowering Resource for Anyone Seeking to Trust Fully in God

“The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Cade Sikes is a compelling exploration of the transformative power of submission to God. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Sikes invites readers to embrace humility and prioritize the needs of others, fostering spiritual growth and deepening their connection with Christ.