Melissa Cade Sikes’s Newly Released "The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender" is an Empowering Resource for Anyone Seeking to Trust Fully in God
“The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Cade Sikes is a compelling exploration of the transformative power of submission to God. Through personal anecdotes and insightful reflections, Sikes invites readers to embrace humility and prioritize the needs of others, fostering spiritual growth and deepening their connection with Christ.
Star, NC, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender,” a profound exploration of surrendering to God's will and experiencing the transformative power of Christ's love, is the creation of published author, Melissa Cade Sikes.
Sikes shares, “You may be single, separated, divorced, or widowed and think this topic has nothing to do with you. Think again. No matter your marital status, everyone is called to a life of submission. So ready yourself as you accept the twenty-one-day challenge to live a life of submission to God and experience the transforming power of Christ in your life.
“Humility is the first step to submission. When our motives of impure ambitions and pride are the driving force, we can’t see others above ourselves. But when we put the needs of others above our own, the goal of humility can easily be accomplished.”
Melissa Sikes is a former award-winning newspaper journalist, teacher, and coach. She lives in North Carolina with her husband James and her two stepchildren.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Cade Sikes’s new book provides readers with practical guidance and spiritual insights to navigate the journey of surrendering to God's will and experiencing His transformative power in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Posture of Submission: Her Guide to a Life of Surrender,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
