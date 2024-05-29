Owen O’Donnell’s Newly Released "Tales From Misty Acres" is a Heartwarming Journey Through the Wonders of Imagination
“Tales From Misty Acres” from Christian Faith Publishing author Owen O’Donnell is a collection of charming stories set in a community of little animals who face human-like challenges and learn valuable life lessons. Through captivating storytelling and delightful illustrations, O’Donnell invites readers of all ages to embark on a heartwarming journey filled with humor, wisdom, and the magic of imagination.
Hildebran, NC, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tales From Misty Acres”: a lighthearted collection of juvenile fiction short stories. “Tales From Misty Acres” is the creation of published author, Owen O’Donnell, who grew up in a small town in Connecticut and joined the USAF shortly after graduating from college. The next twenty-one years brought about a variety of events beyond any that he could have imagined: visits to more than sixty-five different countries; residence in Taiwan, Germany, and Hawaii; and a chance meeting while in Japan with the woman who would be his wife for fifty-five years and the mother of three fantastic daughters, five amazing grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.
O’Donnell shares, “Like so many children, Owen O’Donnell’s daughters Kristin, Keri, and Rebecca loved to have their dad read to them. This led to a minor problem: they were fixated on one particular story, 'The Saggy, Baggy, Elephant and the Tawny, Scrawny Lion.' He read it so many times that he could almost recite it without the book. One time, in desperation, he asked them if they would like Daddy to tell them a story. In response to their enthusiastic yes, he invented a community of little animals who had very human flaws and reactions to everyday situations in life.
“Much to his pleasant surprise, he discovered that situations in the stories were very, very effective ways of getting all the necessary parental messages across without evoking the usual reactions that such messages often evoke. For years, Tales from Misty Acres was unwritten. Prior to Christmas one year, he asked his oldest daughter what she wanted for Christmas. Her response was, 'Daddy, I want you to write two stories. But one has to be a Christmas story.' Thus, it was that Tales from Misty Acres became a physical reality.
“To help those who may be curious, he set the stories on a farm that was less than two miles from where he grew up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Owen O’Donnell’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Dani Fields.
Consumers can purchase “Tales From Misty Acres” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales From Misty Acres,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O’Donnell shares, “Like so many children, Owen O’Donnell’s daughters Kristin, Keri, and Rebecca loved to have their dad read to them. This led to a minor problem: they were fixated on one particular story, 'The Saggy, Baggy, Elephant and the Tawny, Scrawny Lion.' He read it so many times that he could almost recite it without the book. One time, in desperation, he asked them if they would like Daddy to tell them a story. In response to their enthusiastic yes, he invented a community of little animals who had very human flaws and reactions to everyday situations in life.
“Much to his pleasant surprise, he discovered that situations in the stories were very, very effective ways of getting all the necessary parental messages across without evoking the usual reactions that such messages often evoke. For years, Tales from Misty Acres was unwritten. Prior to Christmas one year, he asked his oldest daughter what she wanted for Christmas. Her response was, 'Daddy, I want you to write two stories. But one has to be a Christmas story.' Thus, it was that Tales from Misty Acres became a physical reality.
“To help those who may be curious, he set the stories on a farm that was less than two miles from where he grew up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Owen O’Donnell’s new book features captivating artwork crafted by Dani Fields.
Consumers can purchase “Tales From Misty Acres” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales From Misty Acres,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories