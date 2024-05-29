Owen O’Donnell’s Newly Released "Tales From Misty Acres" is a Heartwarming Journey Through the Wonders of Imagination

“Tales From Misty Acres” from Christian Faith Publishing author Owen O’Donnell is a collection of charming stories set in a community of little animals who face human-like challenges and learn valuable life lessons. Through captivating storytelling and delightful illustrations, O’Donnell invites readers of all ages to embark on a heartwarming journey filled with humor, wisdom, and the magic of imagination.