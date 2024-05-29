Gerdine A. Dawson’s Newly Released "Why Christianity, Why Christ" is an Insightful Exploration of Faith

“Why Christianity, Why Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerdine A. Dawson offers readers an insightful journey into the heart of Christianity and the significance of Christ in spiritual life. Through profound reflections and practical wisdom, Dawson guides readers to deepen their understanding of God's love and the transformative power of faith.