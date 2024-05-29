Gerdine A. Dawson’s Newly Released "Why Christianity, Why Christ" is an Insightful Exploration of Faith
“Why Christianity, Why Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerdine A. Dawson offers readers an insightful journey into the heart of Christianity and the significance of Christ in spiritual life. Through profound reflections and practical wisdom, Dawson guides readers to deepen their understanding of God's love and the transformative power of faith.
Macon, GA, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Why Christianity, Why Christ”: an illuminating exploration of faith and spirituality. “Why Christianity, Why Christ” is the creation of published author, Gerdine A. Dawson, a dedicated husband and father who served his community as a pastor, teacher, and coach.
Dawson shares, “'Why Christianity? Why Christ?' was written to teach people that there is only one way to God, and that is through His Son Jesus the Christ. We must understand that our connection to God is not through religion but through relationship. 'Why Christianity? Why Christ?' will help one learn and understand more about God the Father and Jesus the Son. In order to know them, we must learn and know our Bible, which is the infallible Word of God. And we must know why it is important to our spiritual growth and connection to God.
“As we dive deeper, we will learn how we are like God Our Father and can do what He does! We will learn how to activate and use our power so that we can fulfill our role in the kingdom plan of God. Through the truth comes not only knowledge but also real freedom to a fulfilled life done God’s way!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerdine A. Dawson’s new book is a compelling resource for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and understanding of Christian principles. With profound insights and practical guidance, Dawson empowers readers to embrace the transformative power of Christ's love in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Why Christianity, Why Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Christianity, Why Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
