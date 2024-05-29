Yvonne Brown’s Newly Released "Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard" is a Unique and Inspiring Collection of Poetic Works

“Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard: Poetry of God’s Sacred Word The Old Testament Comes Alive via Rhyme” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Brown offers readers a soul-stirring journey through the rich tapestry of Old Testament scripture, beautifully crafted into poetic form by author Yvonne Brown. With profound reverence and unwavering faith, Brown’s poetry invites readers to experience the divine presence and wisdom contained within the sacred text.