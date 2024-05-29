Yvonne Brown’s Newly Released "Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard" is a Unique and Inspiring Collection of Poetic Works
“Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard: Poetry of God’s Sacred Word The Old Testament Comes Alive via Rhyme” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Brown offers readers a soul-stirring journey through the rich tapestry of Old Testament scripture, beautifully crafted into poetic form by author Yvonne Brown. With profound reverence and unwavering faith, Brown’s poetry invites readers to experience the divine presence and wisdom contained within the sacred text.
New York, NY, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard: Poetry of God’s Sacred Word The Old Testament Comes Alive via Rhyme”: a timeless poetic venture in the wonders of God’s word. “Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard: Poetry of God’s Sacred Word The Old Testament Comes Alive via Rhyme” is the creation of published author, Yvonne Brown, a seventy-nine-year-old mother of two sons and grandmother of four. She was born in a small town in Irwin County, Georgia.
Brown shares, “I cannot particularly recall when or how this endeavor entered into my mind. I believe the Holy Spirit engineered the idea because it was so sudden. He gave me the words, and I simply put them on paper and pen. To attempt this at such a late stage in my life could only be attributed to him. I believe he enhances what we have to glorify God. I pray these poems will open hearts, eyes, and ears to see the living God who wants the best for his children.
“May the love of God permeate your inner being and soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Brown’s new book is a heartfelt expression of devotion and spiritual insight. This inspiring collection of poetry invites readers to deepen their connection with God and draw closer to His eternal truth.
Consumers can purchase “Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard: Poetry of God’s Sacred Word The Old Testament Comes Alive via Rhyme” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eye Hath Not Seen-Nor Ear Heard: Poetry of God’s Sacred Word The Old Testament Comes Alive via Rhyme,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
