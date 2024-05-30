Nicholas Carl Seidel’s Newly Released “Living To The Plus: How to Turn Negative Situations into Positive Experiences” is an Interactive Self-Help Exercise
“Living To The Plus: How to Turn Negative Situations into Positive Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicholas Carl Seidel is a combination of personal stories and engaging exercises that empower readers on the path of personal and spiritual discovery and growth.
Buda, TX, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Living To The Plus: How to Turn Negative Situations into Positive Experiences”: a helpful resource that encourages readers to step forward and find more in life. “Living To The Plus: How to Turn Negative Situations into Positive Experiences” is the creation of published author, Nicholas Carl Seidel.
Seidel shares, “What is Living to the Plus?
“This phrase has developed in meaning over the years. It signifies a journey. Have you been on a journey you could call 'to the Plus?' Or have you settled, experienced complacency in life, or lived stagnated? I really want to know. I want to help you move that dial to the PLUS. If you have the desire to make a change, to find your purpose, to find your limits, get ready, get set, go! By continuing to read this book, you will be moving forward in your life.
“Living to the Plus! What does that mean to you first off? Let us know.
“Living to the Plus for me is connection, growth, and contribution. Please join the Living to the Plus Community.
“Please join one or all wherever you feel you fit best. Speak up, ask questions, share ideas, build relationships, and be part of the community. This network is Nick to the Plus’s combination of ideas and passions in Living to the Plus. The Plus Plus is you being part of this community.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicholas Carl Seidel’s new book will challenge and empower readers through an encouraging and compassionate message of belonging and connection.
Consumers can purchase “Living To The Plus: How to Turn Negative Situations into Positive Experiences” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living To The Plus: How to Turn Negative Situations into Positive Experiences,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
