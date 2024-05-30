Pastor Anthony L. Beaubrun Jr:El’s Newly Released “Newly Born In The Family Of God” is an Enlightening Spiritual Guide
“Newly Born In The Family Of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Anthony L. Beaubrun Jr:El is a comprehensive guide to understanding the true gospel and the essential steps to becoming part of the family of God.
Hollywood, FL, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Newly Born In The Family Of God”: an enlightening and instructional guide on spiritual rebirth and joining the family of God. “Newly Born In The Family Of God” is the creation of published author, Pastor Anthony L. Beaubrun Jr:El, a dedicated husband and father who attended Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, Florida. He went to college at the University of Florida International University in North Miami, Florida. He also went to Miami Dade College and Broward College in Miami, Florida, studying pharmacy and accounting.
Beaubrun shares, “This book is instructional guide on to become complete in the family of God. It also presents the true gospel as Jesus explained to Nicodemus. This book summarizes Jesus’s explanation to all living men about the creation of God and emphasizes not only the importance of being born into the world but also the greater importance of being reborn into the family of Jesus Christ. As a reminder, I would like you to know that the true gospel of Christ teaches men how to inherit the kingdom of God. Jesus was elucidating the true gospel of the kingdom to Nicodemus without omitting anything. In John 3:3, He said, 'You must be born again, spiritually born of water and fire, to inherit the kingdom.'
“Therefore, the three steps that Jesus gave to Nicodemus are as follows:
1. You must repent.
2. You must be baptized in water and fire.
3. You must receive the Holy Spirit of God.
“These are the three steps you must take to become part of the family of God. Without these three steps, if you call yourself a Christian but have not taken them, you are not there yet. These are the required steps to be called a Christian. Jesus did not suggest other steps. He did not ask you to buy a plane ticket. All He asked for are these three steps. This is the gospel of the kingdom according to Jesus Christ, our Lord, which needs to be followed to be part of the family of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Anthony L. Beaubrun Jr:El’s new book provides a thorough explanation of the essential spiritual steps for becoming a true member of the family of God and inheriting the kingdom of God.
Consumers can purchase “Newly Born In The Family Of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Newly Born In The Family Of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Beaubrun shares, “This book is instructional guide on to become complete in the family of God. It also presents the true gospel as Jesus explained to Nicodemus. This book summarizes Jesus’s explanation to all living men about the creation of God and emphasizes not only the importance of being born into the world but also the greater importance of being reborn into the family of Jesus Christ. As a reminder, I would like you to know that the true gospel of Christ teaches men how to inherit the kingdom of God. Jesus was elucidating the true gospel of the kingdom to Nicodemus without omitting anything. In John 3:3, He said, 'You must be born again, spiritually born of water and fire, to inherit the kingdom.'
“Therefore, the three steps that Jesus gave to Nicodemus are as follows:
1. You must repent.
2. You must be baptized in water and fire.
3. You must receive the Holy Spirit of God.
“These are the three steps you must take to become part of the family of God. Without these three steps, if you call yourself a Christian but have not taken them, you are not there yet. These are the required steps to be called a Christian. Jesus did not suggest other steps. He did not ask you to buy a plane ticket. All He asked for are these three steps. This is the gospel of the kingdom according to Jesus Christ, our Lord, which needs to be followed to be part of the family of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Anthony L. Beaubrun Jr:El’s new book provides a thorough explanation of the essential spiritual steps for becoming a true member of the family of God and inheriting the kingdom of God.
Consumers can purchase “Newly Born In The Family Of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Newly Born In The Family Of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories