Sheila L. White’s Newly Released "I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well" is a Profound Testament to Spiritual Redemption and Personal Transformation
“I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila L. White is a courageous memoir detailing the author's journey from adversity to spiritual awakening. Through candid reflections and heartfelt revelations, White shares her experiences of overcoming challenges, seeking redemption, and finding healing through faith.
St. Paul, MN, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well,” a compelling narrative of resilience, faith, and divine intervention, is the creation of published author, Sheila L. White.
White shares, “Sheila White grew up in several states. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Her mother moved her family to Minnesota for better opportunities when Sheila was twelve going on thirteen. Sheila stayed with her dad and his family in Illinois for one school year. Pregnant at sixteen, the Court system emancipated her at the age of sixteen, going on seventeen. She was not raised in church, but she went to church with her dad’s mom at times when she and her dad’s other daughter, through her mother, would visit Big Mamma, so she knew a little about church. She was raised by her mother with great earthly values, but she did not grow up going to church. She did not want to be the woman at the well, having been married and divorced four times.
“At the time, her Heavenly Father told her it was time to finish the book. She was shacked up with a man who would have been her fifth husband. Just before COVID-19 shut things down, I had just gone through a grief recovery class. It was after completing this course that she realized she had been creating these situations with men and their children, only to be rejected by them. Her Heavenly Father told her that she did not have to do this anymore; You are a part of his family, a royal family. Immediately, God, our Heavenly Father, told her it was time to finish the book. She began to work to finish the book. The book is her journey as a teenage mother, the loss of that same child, the struggle to live as a Christian woman of God, free of obvious sin. It is the road that she traveled to finally get to the point of realizing that it is possible to live a life free of sexual sin. She wrote this book out of instructions and obedience to her Heavenly Father for her to write the book. There is someone who needs to hear her story. There is a chapter added to the book after the book was completed about life after deliverance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila L. White’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative impact of God's love. Through her courageous storytelling, White offers hope and inspiration to readers seeking redemption and healing in their own lives.
Consumers can purchase “I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
White shares, “Sheila White grew up in several states. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Her mother moved her family to Minnesota for better opportunities when Sheila was twelve going on thirteen. Sheila stayed with her dad and his family in Illinois for one school year. Pregnant at sixteen, the Court system emancipated her at the age of sixteen, going on seventeen. She was not raised in church, but she went to church with her dad’s mom at times when she and her dad’s other daughter, through her mother, would visit Big Mamma, so she knew a little about church. She was raised by her mother with great earthly values, but she did not grow up going to church. She did not want to be the woman at the well, having been married and divorced four times.
“At the time, her Heavenly Father told her it was time to finish the book. She was shacked up with a man who would have been her fifth husband. Just before COVID-19 shut things down, I had just gone through a grief recovery class. It was after completing this course that she realized she had been creating these situations with men and their children, only to be rejected by them. Her Heavenly Father told her that she did not have to do this anymore; You are a part of his family, a royal family. Immediately, God, our Heavenly Father, told her it was time to finish the book. She began to work to finish the book. The book is her journey as a teenage mother, the loss of that same child, the struggle to live as a Christian woman of God, free of obvious sin. It is the road that she traveled to finally get to the point of realizing that it is possible to live a life free of sexual sin. She wrote this book out of instructions and obedience to her Heavenly Father for her to write the book. There is someone who needs to hear her story. There is a chapter added to the book after the book was completed about life after deliverance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila L. White’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative impact of God's love. Through her courageous storytelling, White offers hope and inspiration to readers seeking redemption and healing in their own lives.
Consumers can purchase “I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories