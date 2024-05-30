Sheila L. White’s Newly Released "I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well" is a Profound Testament to Spiritual Redemption and Personal Transformation

“I Was the Samaritan Woman at the Well” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila L. White is a courageous memoir detailing the author's journey from adversity to spiritual awakening. Through candid reflections and heartfelt revelations, White shares her experiences of overcoming challenges, seeking redemption, and finding healing through faith.