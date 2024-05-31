Douglas Robert Bodem’s Newly Released “The Messiah Chronicles Part 1 From First Light to Darkness” is a Captivating Journey Through Creation and Spiritual Warfare

“The Messiah Chronicles Part 1 From First Light to Darkness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Robert Bodem is a fascinating exploration of the cosmic battle between good and evil, spanning from the dawn of creation to the present day. Through vivid storytelling and spiritual insight, Bodem offers readers a thought-provoking glimpse into the origins of the universe and the ongoing struggle for humanity's soul.