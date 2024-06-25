Future Horizons Releases: "Autismo y educación: la manera en que yo lo veo" (Autism & Education – Spanish Edition)
Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with high-functioning autism in the world. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She is a bestselling author and presents at conferences nationwide, helping parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism. Grandin is also a celebrated animal advocate who revolutionized animal movement systems, improving the quality of life for agricultural animals worldwide.
Arlington, TX, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the Spanish version of "Autism and Education," Dr. Temple Grandin discusses the real issues that parents, teachers, and kids face every day. Here is a concise handbook that illustrates what Temple has found to work in the field of education. Topics include:
- The importance of early intervention
- Teaching for different types of thinking
- Developing talent
- Motivating students
- Keeping high expectations
- And much more
In these helpful pages, Dr. Grandin offers do’s and dont's, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and extensive research. Interestingly, she argues that education for kids on the autism spectrum must focus on their overlooked strengths to foster their unique contributions to the world. As Publishers Weekly has noted, “For educators or parents of autistic children, this will be a valuable resource.”
In these helpful pages, Dr. Grandin offers do’s and dont's, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips, all based on her insider perspective and extensive research. Interestingly, she argues that education for kids on the autism spectrum must focus on their overlooked strengths to foster their unique contributions to the world. As Publishers Weekly has noted, “For educators or parents of autistic children, this will be a valuable resource.”
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
