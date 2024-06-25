Future Horizons Releases: "Autismo y educación: la manera en que yo lo veo" (Autism & Education – Spanish Edition)

Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with high-functioning autism in the world. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She is a bestselling author and presents at conferences nationwide, helping parents and professionals understand how to help individuals with autism. Grandin is also a celebrated animal advocate who revolutionized animal movement systems, improving the quality of life for agricultural animals worldwide.