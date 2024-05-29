Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills’s New Book, "NXT 24," is a Motivational Self-Help Book That Empowers Readers to Take Charge of Their Lives and Write Their Own Destiny

Recent release “NXT 24: Discover happiness and true joy in your life while you create a legacy” from Page Publishing authors Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills is a useful key to unlock fulfillment. By leading readers on a journey of self-discovery, Worrall and Tills inspire their audience to create positive change in their lives.