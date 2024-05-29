Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills’s New Book, "NXT 24," is a Motivational Self-Help Book That Empowers Readers to Take Charge of Their Lives and Write Their Own Destiny
Recent release “NXT 24: Discover happiness and true joy in your life while you create a legacy” from Page Publishing authors Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills is a useful key to unlock fulfillment. By leading readers on a journey of self-discovery, Worrall and Tills inspire their audience to create positive change in their lives.
Omaha, NE, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills, both masters of overcoming hardships and maintainers of a strong faith, have completed their new book, “NXT 24: Discover happiness and true joy in your life while you create a legacy”: a gripping and potent guide for increasing self-worth.
“We are thrilled to share with you our book on the important topic of personal development,” say Worrall and Tills. “In our lives, we face various challenges and struggles that can impact our growth and happiness. Whether it be in our career, personal life, physical health, family relationships, mental well-being, or financial stability, we all go through moments of pain, disappointment, and loss that can leave us feeling defeated.
“In today’s world, the pressure to succeed and excel in every aspect of our lives can be overwhelming. However, we are here to remind you that regardless of what you may be going through, you have greatness in you. You have the potential to achieve all the desires of your heart and make a positive impact in the lives of those around you.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Worrall and Sheri Tills’s encouraging tale is a personal development book that puts each reader on a unique path to happiness. “NXT 24” coaches readers to confront past disappointments and evaluate current situations in order to design a new legacy. Worrall and Tills provide insightful recommendations for self-improvement based on their own experiences overcoming adversity.
Michael Worrall is a motivational speaker who rose above a familial cycle of alcoholism, all while coping with grief and economic disparity. Through this hard work the concept of "NXT24" was born. Sheri Tills was struggling with physical, verbal and mental abuse when she met Worrall and was introduced to his step by step guidance that made the difference in his life. By changing her habits daily, she completely changed her life. The two paired up and collaborated to write this book and workbook to inspire readers and enable them to change their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “NXT 24: Discover happiness and true joy in your life while you create a legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. Authors can be reached directly at 402-658-4077 and www.NXT24Book.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
