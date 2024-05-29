Simple Spread: A Startup Launching Innovative Cooking Gadgets with an Ingenious “No Cleanup Required” Spreader for Peanut Butter and More
Sisu Creation introduces Simple Spread, a clever tool that transforms jar lids into convenient spreaders, making snack time and meal prep easier. Invented by young inventors in Wilmington, NC. The product uses a smart magnetic system for secure attachment, fitting nearly any jar lid, and is dishwasher-safe. It’s reusable, portable, and safe for children.
Wilmington, NC, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sisu Creation proudly announces Simple Spread - a clever tool that turns your jar lid into a convenient spreader, simplifying snack time and meal prep.
Imagine making a sandwich without the hassle of finding a knife or dealing with messy dishes. Just twist open the jar and start spreading.
Simple Spread, created by young inventors in Wilmington, North Carolina, is now available on Amazon and the company’s website. Inspired by the idea of eliminating dirty knives and wasted product, the team perfected a magnetic mount for secure attachment.
The patent-pending dual magnetic mounting system allows Simple Spread to fit nearly any jar lid. It’s reusable and portable, making it ideal for picnics, camping trips, or office lunches. Safe for children, it eliminates the need for sharp knives, letting even young sandwich enthusiasts spread safely and easily.
Whether you’re a parent seeking a mess-free snack solution, a college student in a dorm, or an outdoor enthusiast needing a quick bite, Simple Spread is your new kitchen companion. It’s designed for comfort, portability, and making snack time simpler.
Say goodbye to messy knives and hello to Simple Spread — the smart solution that turns every jar into a ready-to-use spreader, making life easier, one sandwich at a time.
About Sisu Creation: Simple Spread is the creation of Sisu Creation, a small product development company from Wilmington, North Carolina. Inventors Tyler and Corbin started in their garage with a humble Ender 3D printer. Self-taught in 3D printing, CAD, product photography, and Photoshop, they have also launched the Kitchen Cube, an all-in-one measuring tool, and a new beer carrying
device. Their journey of innovation continues with new ideas being developed daily. For more information about Simple Spread and to see what’s next from Sisu Creation, visit www.buysimplespread.com.
Media Contact: Kitchen Cube LLC
info@sisucreation.com
(507) 405-4393
Contact
Tyler Ruble
507-405-4393
www.buysimplespread.com
Categories