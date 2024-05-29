Simple Spread: A Startup Launching Innovative Cooking Gadgets with an Ingenious “No Cleanup Required” Spreader for Peanut Butter and More

Sisu Creation introduces Simple Spread, a clever tool that transforms jar lids into convenient spreaders, making snack time and meal prep easier. Invented by young inventors in Wilmington, NC. The product uses a smart magnetic system for secure attachment, fitting nearly any jar lid, and is dishwasher-safe. It’s reusable, portable, and safe for children.