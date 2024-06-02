Uncaged Capital Announced the Recent Completion of a $8.9 Million Working Capital for a Colorado-Based Health Care Facility
San Francisco, CA, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James McDonough, Managing Director at Uncaged Capital, highlighted the vital role of health care infrastructure in the biotechnology sector, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with this client to support their growth ambitions. Given the industry’s heavy reliance on specialized skills and flexible workforce solutions. They required a working capital facility to accommodate their recent growth and we are pleased to assist them during this period of expansion.”
Uncaged Capital was able to provide the financing despite their current operating losses and consecutive annual losses following an industry-wide pandemic-related slow down. The strength of the management team, coupled with the strong backlog of firm orders from long standing customers allowed Uncaged Capital to find value where other lenders could not.
Uncaged Capital was able to provide the financing despite their current operating losses and consecutive annual losses following an industry-wide pandemic-related slow down. The strength of the management team, coupled with the strong backlog of firm orders from long standing customers allowed Uncaged Capital to find value where other lenders could not.
Contact
Uncaged Capital LLCContact
James McDonough
(415) 723 1966
www.uncagedcapital.net
James McDonough
(415) 723 1966
www.uncagedcapital.net
Categories