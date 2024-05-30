Infected Books Announces "Shadowlocked," a Disturbing Psychological Thriller from the Author of "Hater"
"Shadowlocked" – published 30 May 2024 by Infected Books – is a new psychological thriller novel by David Moody, author of the best-selling Hater and Autumn books.
Birmingham, United Kingdom, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lucy Logan died alone at the bottom of a river in the middle of the night. She’s come back from the dead to find out why.
Heading home late after a night out, Adam and Lucy Logan are involved in a horrific road rage incident. Their car is forced off a bridge and ends up at the bottom of a swollen, fast-flowing river. Adam survives but Lucy drowns, trapped inside the sinking wreck.
When he’s released from hospital, Adam vows to hunt down the driver responsible for his wife’s death and take revenge. But according to the police the roads around the bridge were empty. There was no other car.
Adam’s world is turned upside down again when Lucy returns from the grave: an impossible shadow of her former self.
His feelings for Lucy overtake his fear, and together they realise their only option is to find out what really happened on the bridge that tragic night. Until then, Lucy remains trapped on the fringes of reality between life and death. She’s shadowlocked.
But the deeper Adam digs, the more he begins to realise there was much of Lucy’s life – and subsequently her death – that he knew nothing about.
About the author:
David Moody sold the film rights to his novel 'Hater' to Mark Johnson (producer, Breaking Bad) and Guillermo Del Toro (director, The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth). His seminal zombie novel 'Autumn' was made into a movie starring Dexter Fletcher and David Carradine. Moody has an unhealthy fascination with the end of the world and likes to write books about ordinary folks going through absolute hell. Find out more about his work at www.davidmoody.net.
Shadowlocked
Jacketed hardcover: £25.00 (ISBN 978-1-7397535-6-6)
Trade paperback: £14.99 (ISBN 978-1-7397535-7-3)
277 pages
Shadowlocked will be published in trade paperback, eBook, and as an audiobook on 30 May 2024. The jacketed hardcover is available now from www.infectedbooks.co.uk. All Infected Books print editions include a complementary eBook download.
For further information and to request review copies, please contact:
press@infectedbooks.co.uk or david@davidmoody.net.
