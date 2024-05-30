Loveforce International Releases “California Woman”
On Friday, May 31, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles entitled "California Woman."
Santa Clarita, CA, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 31, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The new single will be in the Soul-Pop genre. It is by Billy Ray Charles.
The latest Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "California Woman." It is a light, romantic, Soul-Pop song. It's about the effect a woman can have on a man and the effect that love can have on a person. It features gentle but rhythmic instrumentation that is both pleasing to your ears and gentle on your mind. It provides a welcome relief from complicated love songs.
“Our new release on Billy Ray Charles is an easy to listen to Soul-Pop song,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are proud of the song and its production,” he continued.
Billy Ray Charles’ new Digital Music Single “California Woman”, will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
