Author Larry Moskau’s New Book, "Snake Oil," is a Groundbreaking and Compelling Novel That Delves Into the Dangers of Limitless Advances in Technology

Recent release “Snake Oil” from Page Publishing author Larry Moskau is a captivating tale that weaves together elements of history and different mythologies to create a fascinating story that explores society’s growing dependence on technology, and the dangerous advancements being made with A.I. that could spell disaster for all of mankind.