Author Larry Moskau’s New Book, "Snake Oil," is a Groundbreaking and Compelling Novel That Delves Into the Dangers of Limitless Advances in Technology
Recent release “Snake Oil” from Page Publishing author Larry Moskau is a captivating tale that weaves together elements of history and different mythologies to create a fascinating story that explores society’s growing dependence on technology, and the dangerous advancements being made with A.I. that could spell disaster for all of mankind.
Ponchatoula, LA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry Moskau, who holds a BA in education and is a notary public in the state of Louisiana, Tangipahoa Parish, has completed his new book, “Snake Oil”: a gripping tale that draws upon ancient cultures and mythologies to deliver an unforgettable thrill ride surrounding the intersection of A.I. and religion.
A student of ancient Egyptian, Greek, and Roman mythology, author Larry Moskau has a particular study into Gerald Massey, Bullinger, and the most recent work of John McHugh on the cuneiform tablets from Babylon. He has traveled to nine of the Greek islands and the mainland of Greece and has been to the cave where it is said Zeus was born. His study inspires this work, and he is still researching new discoveries.
“This work is fiction based on a blend of the factual history of mythology mixed with what is not written but known physical evidence,” writes Moskau. “Much of the material is from what we call the cradle of civilization, Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece, and Rome. There is obvious evidence of an advanced civilization with the carvings and the sculptures in stone, as well as the mythology in the stars, which are still in the sky today. Either the stars in the heavens arranged to match the stories on earth or the stories on earth were inspired by the stars in the heavens.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Moskau’s thought-provoking tale will keep the pages turning as shocking twists are revealed, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Snake Oil” is a brilliant, spellbinding experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Snake Oil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
